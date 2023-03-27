Vincent D’Onofrio Returns as Kingpin In New ‘Daredevil’ Set Photos

Daredevil: Born Again is currently filming in New York, and plenty of images are being shared online that point to much bigger MCU connections. For instance, a New Year’s Eve celebration was caught, showcasing a more extensive Marvel connection between Daredevil and Ant-Man 3. Now, we finally get to see Vincent D’Onofrio return as Kingpin.

Related: The New ‘Daredevil’ Series Has Revealed A Huge MCU Connection

It’s no secret that O’Nofrio was going to return as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, as the man returned to the MCU during the events of the Hawkeye series. However, this is the first time the world can see everyone’s favorite Marvel villain return, and his clothing could indicate that something significant happened to the man.

Interestingly, the new series will focus on Kingpin’s origin story while highlighting the man’s bid to become the Mayor of New York. From the set photos, it appears the latter point will be valid.

Vincent D’Onofrio Showcases Mayoral Outfit

It’s safe to assume that the way Vincent D’Onofrio is dressed in the set photo, he will either be Mayor Fisk already or be headed for that role. We did report that the selected images from the New Year’s Eve celebration also contained someone holding a big foam fist that said “Fisk,” so it would make sense that Kingpin would be mayor.

This is just speculation, but Wilson Fisk might already be the Mayor of New York when the story picks up in Daredevil: Born Again. His backstory and origin could be the subject of an arc that will take place during the show’s events.

Even more exciting is the possibility that Daredevil: Born Again will follow the comic arc of “Mayor Fisk.” Oddly enough, there is an arc where Wilson Fisk becomes the Mayor of New York, and Matt Murdock becomes his Deputy Mayor. Though they share an alliance in this arc, Fisk is re-elected via nefarious activities.

Fisk uses The Purple Man to sway voters to re-elect him. The Purple Man is otherwise known as Killgrave and was the central villain in the Jessica Jones series. Marvel also revealed that Krysten Ritter would return as Jones in the Daredevil series, so it stands to reason that more Marvel Netflix elements will be carried over into this new series.

Related: Set Photos Reveal Major Throwback For ‘Daredevil’

It will be interesting to see how Vincent D’Onofrio runs New York and if Matt Murdock will be his ally, only to realize that Kingpin is not trusted.

Are you excited to see Vincent D’Onofrio as Mayor Fisk? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!