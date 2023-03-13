New Daredevil Shooting Location Points To Another Marvel Hero Returning

Shooting for the new Daredevil: Born Again series is currently happening in New York, which isn’t much of a surprise given where the character of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) originates. The real surprise for fans was Jon Bernthal would be returning to the series, and he is now the official Punisher of the MCU.

Related: Fans Slam Marvel’s Latest Decision to Axe ‘Daredevil’ Cast

The inclusion of Punisher also led to plenty of speculation that Krysten Ritter would return to the Daredevil series as Jessica Jones, which Marvel has since confirmed. Ritter will reprise her role as Jones for six episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, which could lead to her reboot happening within the MCU.

Considering Punisher, Daredevil, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), and now Jessica Jones has been carried over from Netflix, it stands to reason that more Marvel heroes might be coming.

A new image was captured from a shooting location in New York for the new Daredevil series, which happens to be Harlem. While shooting in Harlem is not shocking, it is the birthplace of one Luke Cage.

The image comes from an Instagram page known as The Curious Uptowner. Interestingly, the project name is Out The Kitchen, pointing to Daredevil. However, considering the potential episode title, this could mean that Murdock is traveling from Hell’s Kitchen to Harlem to meet Luke Cage.

The debate now would be who is going to be portraying Luke Cage. Mike Colter was the winning choice amongst the fanbase, but he has since been quite vocal about being in a better place without Marvel. Colter stated, “very happy with what [he’s doing],” and his Marvel role is “in the rearview mirror.”

However, Mike Colter also expressed he would be “open” to the possibility of a reboot if the opportunity presented itself. Mike Colter might be trying to confuse everyone and throw off the fact that he is in the new Daredevil series, which would be amazing.

Fans began to speculate on the potential of Luke Cage being in the new Daredevil series, with one fan stating that Cage and Jessica Jones might be married in Daredevil: Born Again. That would be the best-case scenario considering their love affair in the comics. However, that wouldn’t necessarily mean Colter will take on his beloved role again.

What Marvel Characters Are Confirmed For the Daredevil Reboot?

Related: Main ‘Daredevil’ Character Recast For New Series

As mentioned, the new Daredevil series will bring in many of the previous Netflix Marvel heroes. Most important is Daredevil himself, aka Matt Murdock, which is a given. The next confirmed character is Jon Bernthal, who is officially being cemented in the MCU as the Punisher.

Shortly after Punisher’s news drop, Marvel also revealed that Krysten Ritter would return as Jessica Jones, though it is not yet known if she or Bernthal will also get their reboot series.

Though it has not been confirmed yet, we can all bet that D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will also be back and tormenting the citizens of New York. Kingpin and Daredevil are set to play significant roles in the new Echo series, which could be setting up the reboot.

Sadly, two of the most notable missing characters from the reboot will be Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who portrayed Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Considering the strong leanings toward the legal aspect of the new series, it is strange that both characters will not be part of this reboot. Instead, those actors have not been asked back to reprise those roles.

Who do you want to see in the Daredevil reboot? Let Inside the Magic Know in the comments!