Main ‘Daredevil’ Character Recast For New Series

One less familiar face for Daredevil: Born Again…

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has been one of Marvel Studios’ most popular, yet least-utilized heroes in recent years. Together with the other Defenders, Daredevil (Cox) brought a gritty realism to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than audiences had seen on the big screen, and for years, they have been demanding more. Disney has finally listened, but, how will the Disney+ series be different from what fans are used to?

The Netflix Daredevil series accomplished a lot for the character. Much in the same vein as The Dark Knight Trilogy, Daredevil brought a spandex-wearing superhero from the pages of a comic book to a believable live-action representation. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, and extensive training sets out to make his corner of New York, Hell’s kitchen, a better, and safer place both in the courtroom and on the streets.

Part of what made it so engaging was the unflinching look at what bad people do, and what good people can do when pushed to their limits. This is the same thing that makes many fans trepidatious about the new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. Both Charlie Cox and his Co-star, Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, have said that while fans will enjoy the series, it will be different from the Netflix series…but good different?

Fans have already been made aware that two main characters from the Netflix series are not scheduled to return: Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson won’t be a part of this new series, oddly enough. Although fans know Jon Bernthal will be returning as the Punisher, there’s one more familiar face that audiences won’t be seeing in the new series.

The Hollywood Reporter recently published an article, in which they discussed the new series, and almost offhandedly mentioned that one of the main characters has been recast: Vanessa Fisk, played by Ayelet Zurer in the Netflix series, has been recast and will be played by Sandrine Holt. This seemingly needless recast comes as a bit of a shock, given all the other familiar faces that will be returning for the new series on Disney+.

Very few details have been given as to what the plot for the new series will cover, but production is already underway, in the very early stages. Fans can expect to see 18 episodes of Daredevil: Born Again in early 2024. The series will star Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, and Michael Gaston in as yet undisclosed roles.

