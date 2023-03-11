Main ‘Daredevil’ Character Recast For New Series

in Marvel

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa Marianna (Ayelet Zurer) in Daredevil

Credit: Marvel Studios

One less familiar face for Daredevil: Born Again…

Charlie Cox as Daredevil
Credit: Marvel Studios/Netflix

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has been one of Marvel Studios’ most popular, yet least-utilized heroes in recent years. Together with the other Defenders, Daredevil (Cox) brought a gritty realism to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than audiences had seen on the big screen, and for years, they have been demanding more. Disney has finally listened, but, how will the Disney+ series be different from what fans are used to?

daredevil charlie cox
Credit: Marvel Studios/Netflix

The Netflix Daredevil series accomplished a lot for the character. Much in the same vein as The Dark Knight TrilogyDaredevil brought a spandex-wearing superhero from the pages of a comic book to a believable live-action representation. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, and extensive training sets out to make his corner of New York, Hell’s kitchen, a better, and safer place both in the courtroom and on the streets.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil
Credit: Netflix

Part of what made it so engaging was the unflinching look at what bad people do, and what good people can do when pushed to their limits. This is the same thing that makes many fans trepidatious about the new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. Both Charlie Cox and his Co-star, Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, have said that while fans will enjoy the series, it will be different from the Netflix series…but good different?

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin
Credit: Netflix/Marvel Studios

Fans have already been made aware that two main characters from the Netflix series are not scheduled to return: Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson won’t be a part of this new series, oddly enough. Although fans know Jon Bernthal will be returning as the Punisher, there’s one more familiar face that audiences won’t be seeing in the new series.

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Netflix's The Punisher.
Credit: Netflix/Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter recently published an article, in which they discussed the new series, and almost offhandedly mentioned that one of the main characters has been recast: Vanessa Fisk, played by Ayelet Zurer in the Netflix series, has been recast and will be played by Sandrine Holt. This seemingly needless recast comes as a bit of a shock, given all the other familiar faces that will be returning for the new series on Disney+.

Marvel Netflix Daredevil (Left) Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa (Right) Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin AKA Wilson Fisk
Credit: Netflix/ Daredevil

Very few details have been given as to what the plot for the new series will cover, but production is already underway, in the very early stages. Fans can expect to see 18 episodes of Daredevil: Born Again in early 2024. The series will star Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil/Matt Murdock, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, and Michael Gaston in as yet undisclosed roles.

What do you think about this recast? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

