Set Photos Reveal Major Throwback For ‘Daredevil’

Daredevil: Born Again will be going way back…

There has already been a lot of speculation about the new Daredevil series coming to Disney+. Marvel Fans have said a lot, the actors have said a lot, and so has the production team. One thing’s for sure, there’s a lot of work going into the series from all sides, and as production has just begun, that has become more and more evident, as these new photos show.

Much has already been said about concerns that fans have had about the new series. Following canonical appearances by both Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) in an episode of She-Hulk and Hawkeye on Disney+, fans were trepidatious. These iterations, though played by the same actors, were less serious, less powerful it seemed, and downright silly at times. Would the new series be that way?

Signs seemed to point to yes, but both Cox and D’Onofrio tried to inspire hope. Both mentioned how excited they were for the series and that it would be something worth watching. The thing they did stress that reignited fan concern was that Born Again was to be different from the Netflix series. How they wouldn’t really say, but different good, or different bad? What story would they tell as part of the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It seems that the last question might have been answered, at least in part. ComicBookMovie reported on a series of tweets that showed on-set photos of the new series currently in production. What is interesting about the photos, both in these tweets and others is that they show what is clearly a flashback to Wilson Fisk’s (D’Onofrio) childhood in 1970s New York. Not only that, but other photos have also shown what is Murdock’s (Cox) childhood as well.

Though the Netflix series showed the origin of both characters, it seems like Born Again will be either going over that same ground or will be telling further backstories that audiences have yet to see. It’s not a terrible idea. Just like in the Netflix series, showing the formative years for each character, the hero and the villain, linking them, showing parallels, and showing how each coped with trauma in different ways, shaping them into the man they are today.

The Marvel series is reported to have 18 episodes and release on Disney+ in 2024, meaning that there is a significant amount of story to tell. As of yet, the only confirmed cast members are Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk, who has replaced Ayelet Zurer, who played the character in the Netflix series.

