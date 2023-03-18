First Look at MCU ‘Daredevil’ Replacement, Fans Won’t Be Happy

A new look at Daredevil: Born Again reveals a first look at Margarita Leviera’s role in the upcoming reboot series for Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as the masked vigilante will have a lot to do in this season.

Before filming has begun, fans know that Born Again is not something any fan wants to miss out on. Not only will the series be 18 episodes long, but the season will also have lots of iconic characters entering the MCU. Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is confirmed to make an appearance with other characters from the Netflix Marvel shows reportedly making an appearance in the MCU series.

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) will be the big bad in the season and will continue the rivalry between Matt Murdock as the two will fight over Hell’s Kitchen. Rumors state that Fisk might be running as New York City mayor or, even worse, might already control the office from the shadows.

In the Hawkeye finale, fans might remember that Echo (Alaqua Cox) did hold up a gun at point-blank to Fisk and shot him. While this could kill an ordinary man, Fisk somehow will manage to live with the comics telling a similar story. In the comics, Fisk ends up being temporarily blind before regaining his sight, and if Echo does this, that would be a great nod to the comics before telling a new story.

Now, fans have also heard that some characters aren’t returning. Currently, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are not currently involved with the series as Karen Page or Foggy Nelson. While this might scare fans, it does seem that one actress is already set to replace Karen’s role in the series.

According to one source, actress Margarita Leviera can be seen waiting on set and is reportedly going to play Matt Murdock’s love interest. While Murdock has already been seen with Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk earlier this year, it might be clear that their meeting was not a serious relationship:

Margarita Levieva spotted at the #DaredevilBornAgain set today pic.twitter.com/onmGtoeDFw — Daredevil: Born Again Behind the Scenes (@DDBAbts) March 17, 2023

Instead, Murdock will be spending time Leviera, who could be Karen Page or a completely new character. At the very least, Leviera’s role opens up the room for Murdock to talk about his past, which can be very good for fans.

The series will have many questions to answer as fans are still confused about what is and isn’t canon from the Netflix series, and it can be tiring to figure out what Marvel Studios wants fans to know ahead of time. Hopefully, Born Again fixes this issue but clarifies who will return and who won’t so that fans know what to expect.

Do you think Leviera is Karen Page or a new character? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!