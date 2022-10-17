Someone working for Marvel Studios has dropped a piece of news that absolutely no one was expecting!

This article may contain spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s finale episode.

The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios have struck green with their newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022). The Disney+ Original officially aired its finale episode which had many people talking about its implications in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe world and lore, as well as dedicated Daredevil (2015) fans salivating over the new MCU scenes featuring Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear, Matt Murdock/Daredevil — effectively setting up soft reboot Dardevil: Born Again in 2024 (nope, Matt’s friend and girlfriend from the previous Netflix Marvel show seemingly aren’t returning).

Amidst all this buzz, someone working on She-Hulk let slip this surprising bit of news that no one even noticed.

Apparently, Marvel Studios actually hired a man to play the character of She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters in the finale episode of the show that aired last Thursday.

In several photos released online, actor Devon Lewis who worked on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law shared these images of a male She-Hulk actor, instead of Jennifer Walters’ original actor, Tatiana Maslany. The images show a male actor dressed as She-Hulk, getting ready in the makeup chair with a full face of bright green Hulk-makeup (the likes of which Incredible Hulk/Smart Hulk and Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo doesn’t even contend with).

The catch? He was the body double in question:

The following may contain language not suitable for younger readers.

A lot of people still haven’t realized that She-Hulk was played by a man… Yes motherfuckers, that’s me.

So why did Marvel Studios hire this male actor?

Well, it was a tribute to the original 1970s approach to depicting She-Hulk — the character being played by a man was a deliberate departure from the portrayal by Maslany. All of this was done in order to create a purposely “meta” moment for the audience (as they attempted pretty much throughout the entire finale), particularly in that opening sequence.

Here, the actor shows his fully green-painted torso and voluminous black She-Hulk wig.

In a video released to social media app TikTok, Devon Lewis, AKA @samoansuperman14 posted the following video revealing the truth:

Surprise surprise for those who didn’t know #bodydouble #actorlife #acting #shehulkattorneyatlaw

This She-Hulk actor and body double now has something extremely interesting on his resume!

