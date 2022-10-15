MCU Replaces Kevin Feige In New Marvel Series

***SPOILERS FOR SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW SEASON 1 EPISODE 9***

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law managed to give the MCU a replacement for Kevin Feige after She-Hulk wasn’t happy with her finale.

While most MCU finales end up with high-stakes CGI fights that rush to resolve everything in around 40 minutes, Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk made sure to do things differently. After finding every possible character appearing in the final act, she decided to take things into her hands and change the finale.

To start things off, She-Hulk kicked every fan to the Disney+ home page, leaving some fans to believe that the show was having an error until the green super hero smashed her way out of her show and decided to use one of Marvel’s documentaries to visit Marvel Studios.

This moment shocked fans entirely and left fans to share the moment online:

During the finale, She-Hulk fights through Marvel employees to finally talk to K.E.V.I.N., who is revealed to be a robot instead of Kevin Feige himself. This gave fans a good laugh over the twist, but it seems that the MCU has made a robot take over Feige’s role, as seen in She-Hulk.

While this was a fun way to see moments of other MCU movies and shows, K.E.V.I.N. does represent the formulaic side of the MCU as She-Hulk spent some time making fun of how predictable Marvel projects have become. Marvel might have exposed itself for why they have allowed its work to be predictable, hopefully leading to them taking more risks with its new projects.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

Did you like the big fourth wall break? Let us know what you think!

