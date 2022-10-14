Harrison Ford Reportedly Making MCU Debut In ‘Captain America 4’

Harrison Ford might have a role in almost every major franchise, and now it seems that a new report places the legendary actor in Captain America: New World Order (2024).

Captain America 4 will be Anthony Mackie’s first venture as Captain America and is shaping up to be an exciting movie. Marvel actor Tim Blake Nelson is set to reprise his role as The Leader for the movie, with potentially other characters returning.

With no Chris Evans, fans will still have a lot to look forward to, even if Steve Rogers probably won’t make an appearance.

While fans might agree that Chadwick Boseman shouldn’t be replaced, it seems that Marvel doesn’t care about William Hurt in the same way as they are reportedly seeking out a replacement for the actor. Sadly, the actor passed away earlier this year, and since he played a significant role in the comics as the Red Hulk and leader of the Thunderbolts, Marvel wants a new actor to play the role.

Earlier reports indicated that Harrison Ford was Marvel’s top pick to recast Ross, and it seems they may have gotten their wish after a new report claims that Ford is going to be in Captain America 4. Jeff Sneider shares the news on his podcast that Ford will probably be in The Thunderbolts (2024) movie.

Sneider explains that Disney has reportedly already settled a deal with Ford but chose not to share the announcement at D23 for Ford to focus on Indiana Jones 5. With that being his final movie in the franchise as the iconic adventurer, it makes perfect sense for Disney to want to wait, as Indiana Jones’s final venture was worth the spotlight.

While this is another report claiming that Ford will work with Marvel Studios, nothing official has been confirmed. Unfortunately, fans might have to wait before the news is confirmed. If Ford is set to play the role, Marvel will have to do quick work with the actor since his age should definitely be a concern for the MCU.

Ford can’t play the role for very long, and it seems like he will quickly turn into the Red Hulk, which will lead the actor into a more CGI role that should help him act in more projects since he won’t be physically asked to do a whole lot.

Do you think Ford should play “Thunderbolt” Ross? Let us know what you think!

Captain America: New World Order releases in theaters on May 2, 2024.

