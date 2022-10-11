More Marvel Movies Delayed, Canceled Entirely

We reported yesterday that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Blade, would be delayed after halting production to avoid disaster. Just weeks after the film lost its director, Bassam Tariq, Mahershala Ali (Blade) was reportedly unhappy with the action sequences and requested major script rewrites.

Outside sources are also concerned that Blade’s producer and Marvel President Kevin Feige is spreading himself too thin, which rings all the more true after an announcement today. Just hours after announcing that Avengers: Secret Wars will release in 2026 instead of 2025, The Walt Disney Company announced that production delays have also impacted other film releases.

Deadpool 3, which doesn’t have an official name yet, has been moved from September 6, 2024, to November 8, 2024. Fantastic Four was hit with an even harder delay, moving from November 8, 2024, to February 14, 2025.

Because Avengers: Secret Wars was moved from November 7, 2025, to May 1, 2026, a mysterious untitled Marvel movie has been removed from The Walt Disney Company’s release schedule entirely. From Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin:

— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2022

Based upon Marvel Comics most unconventional anti-hero, ‘Deadpool’ tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

