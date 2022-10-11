Marvel Shuts Down Highly Anticipated Phase Five Movie to Avoid Disaster

Sadly, one of the MCU’s most anticipated movies will probably be delayed as Marvel Studios is shutting down production to avoid some disastrous outcomes.

Mahershala Ali’s Blade (2023) has faced some difficult circumstances in the past few weeks after losing its director, Bassam Tariq, a few weeks ago. On top of that, Ali was reportedly frustrated with the script and demanded a rewrite after seeing several lackluster action scenes.

Other sources point out that some of these problems might be happening because Kevin Feige is working on too many projects and can’t be able to spot these problems anymore due to being “spread too thin.” With all these obstacles, Marvel Studios was committed to getting a new director very soon and keeping the original release date.

The Hollywood Reporter announced today that Marvel Studios is having trouble finding a quick replacement and is now shutting down production on the movie to write a better-quality script and find the right director. THR covers the news in their new article:

When Tariq left the project, many presumed that a director would be quickly slotted in so the production wouldn’t miss too much time. But in the two weeks that have followed, it became clear that Marvel wanted to slow down and deepen the search. At the same occasion, the studio thought it should take the time to coagulate other aspects of the feature project.

With this in mind, Blade is now set to resume production in 2023, meaning their original release date in November 2023 is probably delayed. Fans have been waiting for Blade to enter the MCU ever since Kevin Feige announced the hero’s return to Marvel movies at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, meaning that three years later, fans still have to wait years to see the character enter the MCU.

After Werewolf by Night, fans are more eager to see more of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and hopefully get closer to seeing the Midnight Sons become a reality in the MCU. Due to the anticipation for Blade, Marvel is making the right choice in taking their time to find the right director and write another script for the movie.

If they fail to deliver the Blade fans want, then this whole project will be a failure for Marvel Studios. New details confirm that Blade’s pause on production has pushed the movie’s release date to September 6, 2024. Several Marvel movies have been pushed back, including Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) and Fantastic Four (2025).

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Thunderbolts. The Phase ends with Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 on November 8, 2024.