MCU Disaster Incoming, Kevin Feige “Spread Too Thin”

One thing MCU fans are not a fan of is the sudden lack of quality from Marvel for Phase Four of the MCU, and a new report might explain why.

Since Scarlett Johannson‘s Black Widow (2021), fans have noticed that the CGI and story quality for MCU movies might’ve gone downhill. With spotty CGI and questionable story choices, fans have wondered what has happened with Marvel.

Phase Four did start with several Disney+ series being released and adding a whole new layer to the MCU since fans watch Disney+ shows and movies to be entirely caught up on what’s happening, but it seems that Kevin Feige might not be able to oversee everything like he used to.

Before the Multiverse Saga, Feige was deeply involved in every MCU project and ensured everything was going according to plan. Now, Feige is reportedly struggling to stay on top of everything as a new report claims that Feige might be overwhelmed by the number of projects Marvel has and can’t help out like he used to:

Kevin Feige is reportedly spread too thin with the amount of projects #Marvel Studios has in production.

When you think back to how many projects Phase Four has introduced, it makes sense why Feige might feel this way as the MCU has expanded so much it’s hard to keep track of everything. He would typically oversee around 2-4 projects a year, but now it’s closer to 8-10 projects meaning that Feige has a lot more on his plate.

Instead of giving projects more time, Marvel is rushing these projects. Part of the reason could be that Feige is too busy to realize they need the extra time since he oversees seven or more projects simultaneously.

If anything, Feige might realize that he can’t do this alone and hires more people to help him oversee the MCU, or he might start another wave of delays to ensure that Phase Five won’t make the same mistakes that Phase Four did.

