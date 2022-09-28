‘Deadpool 3’ Shares Historic MCU Day With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Ryan Reynolds didn’t pick a random to share his news as September 27th is a big day in MCU history.

Many fans might remember the brief yet dark moment in Marvel history where Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) was potentially Tom Holland‘s final movie in the MCU. Sony and Disney hadn’t agreed to extend their contract due to Disney wanting more and being greedy. Sony held its ground, and eventually, the two companies came to an agreement. Feige promised fans that something like this wouldn’t happen again.

When Marvel announced that Spidey would return to the MCU for another movie, fans were beyond excited but thought nothing more about the exact day. Coincidentally, it was September 27th, 2019, the same day Reynolds and Jackman made their spectacular announcement.

One fan immediately placed the two announcements side by side and remarked that it couldn’t be a coincidence that the two significant announcements ended on the same day:

quite the magical day this 9/27

Since 2020 and 2021 didn’t continue the trend, it’s hard to say that Marvel plans to ditch D23 for some significant announcements, but they might be using September 27th as a backup day in case specific announcements aren’t ready to be shown at D23. With Deadpool 3, it makes perfect sense to wait until then to share the news because fans would’ve been upset if the project got no updates this year since most of the Multiverse Saga has been announced.

Phase Five continues to get some more projects, but most of Phase Six is still open, but fans didn’t want to wait until 2025 for a new Deadpool movie. By the time Deadpool 3 releases in 2024, it will be six years since the sequel, Deadpool 2 (2018), was released in theaters.

Thankfully, Reynolds is done with his acting break, and fans know when to expect the MCU movie. With Hugh Jackman and potentially more super heroes making an appearance, fans know that Deadpool 3 will be a must-watch, but this time you might have to let the kids stay at home because Disney is making it clear that the movie will stay rated R.

Seeing Wolverine and Deadpool together feels like a dream come true, and it will be great to see where the story goes. Maybe Marvel will use Deadpool to explain what happened to the mutants, as it seems that Marvel doesn’t have an explanation for why the X-Men aren’t around, yet mutants keep appearing all over the place.

Perhaps September 27th might continue as a significant Marvel announcement, so it might be a good idea to mark that one on the calendar so that you’re prepared if Marvel announces something else next year.

