MCU Actor Teases ‘Fantastic Four’ Connection In ‘Deadpool 3’

John Krasinski went to the internet to see what Ryan Reynolds was up to and teased that his time in the MCU might not be done just yet.

Everyone knows that Reynold’s Wade Wilson/Deadpool is a perfect casting that can probably never be done again. Just like Robert Downey Jr. and even Hugh Jackman, no one can picture another actor playing Deadpool as well as Reynolds which is why Deadpool 3 being in the MCU is a big deal.

The beloved actor knows this, and that’s why he went to the internet to share the good news that Deadpool 3 will release on September 6, 2024, with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine taking the spotlight with Reynolds in the movie.

Here’s the announcement in case you haven’t seen it:

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

While fans might be losing their minds over Reynolds confirming that Hugh Jackman will be Wolverine in the movie, John Krasinski wanted to hop in and make a joke to the actor asking him if this was their movie:

Wait… is this our movie? https://t.co/eOnGPEZZov — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 27, 2022

Even though Krasinksi played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness (2022), the actor is working on a movie for Paramount with Reynolds called If (2024), which will release a few months before Deadpool 3. Krasinski may be simply teasing the actor and pretending not to know much about Deadpool, but the actor could also be teasing his role in the movie.

Deadpool 3 has already been teased to have a lot of funny jokes as no one in the MCU is safe, and Reed Richards might have a cameo in the movie. Marvel will have to explain how the character traversed from 20th Century Studios to the MCU, which could be how Deadpool pokes fun at Richards.

Interestingly, the Fantastic Four are going through the same process as they were owned by Fox and then had their movie rights sold back to Marvel Studios, which is why fans got to see Krasinski as Reed Richards. Sadly, unlike Reynolds, Krasinski’s time in the MCU might be short-lived. The actor could get a sad cameo in the movie with Deadpool explaining that his time is up and that someone else must be Reed Richards in the MCU.

The Multiverse might play a massive role in the movie, and Deadpool was originally going to appear in Doctor Strange 2, so it’s not like the writers haven’t considered pairing the two actors together. While nothing is certain from this tweet, it’s interesting that Wolverine, Reed Richards, and Deadpool might be in the same movie.

Do you think Krasinski will reprise his role as Reed Richards? Let us know what you think!

