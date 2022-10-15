‘She-Hulk’ Finale Allows Fan-Favorite Character to Return

***SPOILERS FOR SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW SEASON 1 EPISODE 9***

Fans might be surprised to see such a familiar face return to the MCU so soon.

Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law had the difficult job of resolving a lot of plot lines in a short time, and it somehow managed to do this in a fun and unique way while also bringing Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back for a few more minutes.

While some fans weren’t pleased with Daredevil hooking up with She-Hulk, it seems that She-Hulk couldn’t get enough of Cox’s Matt Murdock either. After fixing her finale to be less of a messy CGI fight, Jen barters with K.E.V.I.N. to have Daredevil brought into the episode.

This leads to Daredevil appearing in broad daylight in his new red and yellow suit a little too late to save the day, so he decides to spend a week with Jen visiting her and spending time with her family. This is interrupted by Bruce’s shocking return and introduction of his son, Skaar, to his family.

Matt Murdock’s future in the MCU has a lot of possibilities, but it seems like his relationship with Jen Walters might be a recurring thing, so don’t be surprised if She-Hulk shows up for a few episodes in Daredevil: Born Again. Murdock’s love interests are always complex, and it would make perfect sense for the two to have a romance that seems excellent in the beginning until Matt’s internal conflicts probably ruin the relationship.

With Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Wilson Fisk, he will probably stop at nothing to hurt Murdock, and Jennifer Walters would be an excellent target to hurt Daredevil. While fans have been waiting for Murdock to finally show up in She-Hulk, fans got a pleasant surprise with his return once again in the series.

It won’t be long before fans see Daredevil reappear in the MCU as he will return in Alaqua Cox’s Echo and is reportedly searching for Jessica Jones in the series. Other reports claim that Born Again will bring back many of the super heroes from the Netflix Marvel shows, including Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

