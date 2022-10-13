‘Black Panther 2’ Includes Time Jump That Might Ruin MCU Continuity

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) might use a time jump at the cost of the MCU timeline.

Ever since Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel Studios has been slowly catching up on the timeline so that when MCU events occur, they happen mostly in chronological order. Fans have been confused about when certain events occur after Endgame’s five-year time jump.

Black Panther 2 will deal with T’Challa’s death, which was confirmed to happen one year before the central part of the story. Since the movie will start with T’Challa’s funeral, fans will learn what killed Chadwick Boseman’s iconic character, as Marvel had a reason for killing the super hero.

Even though Boseman died of cancer, Marvel had the choice to honor Boseman and not let anyone take his role or recast him with another actor. By killing T’Challa, Marvel is making it clear that no one can replace T’Challa, but how he dies might be pivotal for the MCU’s future.

Doctor Doom’s involvement in the movie has been rumored for some time, so it would be a great tie-in if the Fantastic Four villain was responsible. This time jump hasn’t been clarified as to when it exactly takes place in the timeline, but T’Challa’s death is a massive deal for the MCU.

Since no Phase Four project has touched on the subject, the funeral may occur in late 2024, and the movie may be set in 2026 or late 2025. This would push back Marvel projects and continue to make things confusing with how specific projects line up in the MCU timeline.

If Marvel confirms that T’Challa died earlier, it would mean that a well-known icon was left to not move anyone after his passing despite being such a pivotal character in a short time. It would dishonor Chadwick to have only Wakanda grieve for their King, as other Avengers would’ve been saddened by his passing.

It’s still unclear how this time jump will affect the timeline but be prepared for the movie to mess with future projects and continue to make the MCU’s timeline more confusing and complex than it should be. Thankfully, Black Panther 2 releases in less than a month, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to see where Wakanda’s story goes.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are now on Disney+, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11.