MCU Series Breaks Marvel Record With Shortest Season Finale

in Marvel

Posted on by Kyle Burlingame Leave a comment
Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

Credit: Marvel Studios

Fans invested in Marvel’s new series should be concerned with a short finale heading their way this week.

she hulk
Credit: Marvel

Related: Marvel Shuts Down Highly Anticipated Phase Five Movie to Avoid Disaster

Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has been known for having shorter MCU episodes, but after the cliffhanger in Episode 8, it seemed that the finale might be longer to resolve all loose threads. Just like any MCU series, Marvel has embraced making a rushed finale as a new source indicates that the finale will be the shortest out of any of the Disney+ MCU series.

She-Hulk‘s finale has already had a few details spoiled, and new footage reveals that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will be returning to fight Tim Roth’s Abomination, Jen will have to defeat Intelligencia and learn who is truly responsible, redeem herself to the public to stay a lawyer — she can’t be seen as a criminal if she wants to keep her law degree — and probably set up another MCU project which is a lot of things to do in one short episode.

She-Hulk training with Bruce
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: MCU Series Teases Wolverine’s Replacement Despite Hugh Jackman’s Return

Insider Amit Chaudhari shared that he believes that the finale will be around 35 minutes since Episode 8’s runtime was 36 minutes:

Season Finale Episode is around a minute shorter than the previous one.

Related: Vin Diesel Reveals Marvel Wants to Make A ‘Groot’ Spinoff Movie

Chaudhari has an exceptional track record with reporting the correct runtimes ahead of time, as he was correct with She-Hulk Episode 1’s runtime, Moon Knight Episode 5’s runtime, and now the finale if he’s correct.

With the show having around six minutes of credits, its actual runtime will be less than 30 minutes and might be less if they prioritize having a post-credit scene that will probably be a minute or two. With everything left for the finale, fans will probably watch a jam-packed finale that might be able to pull off wrapping things up neatly, but fans will have to wait and see on Thursday how Marvel ends the season.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

She-Hulk walking to the Gala
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Highly Anticipated Mutant Almost Forbidden From Entering MCU

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series: 

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

Hulk talking to his cousin, Jennifer Walters
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Captain Marvel’ Actress Confirms She Has Left the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Do you think the She-Hulk finale will be good? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are now on Disney+, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11.

Kyle Burlingame

Kyle loves to spend his time reading Star Wars and Marvel comics. He also paints Star Wars miniatures and since he can't be a Jedi, he continues his training as a Black Belt in Shudokan Karate.

Be the first to comment!