MCU Series Teases Wolverine’s Replacement Despite Hugh Jackman’s Return

***SPOILERS FOR SHE-HULK EPISODE 8***

After confirming that Wolverine was in the MCU, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law didn’t waste any time making fans aware that the MCU already has a Wolverine despite Hugh Jackman’s return for Deadpool 3.

No matter who fans want for Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the same Marvel movie again is the best thing for the Deadpool franchise. Even though the two worked together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Reynolds wasn’t playing the kind of Deadpool fans would love.

If anything, he played an abomination of who he should’ve been as Wade Wilson, but he got to try out as the character again and show fans that Deadpool can be successful. Now that Deadpool will be entering the MCU, Reynolds took the extra time he needed to ensure fans that his debut won’t be a minor spectacle. He did what nobody else could do and convinced Jackman’s Wolverine to join him and have them enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe together, but that doesn’t mean Jackman is the only Wolverine.

For instance, Marvel wants the X-Men to have a prominent role in the MCU for the upcoming phases, meaning these characters might be in the MCU for a decade or more. With that in mind, Jackman has no interest in playing Logan/Wolverine for another decade.

She-Hulk has taken the liberty to constantly tease that Wolverine is already in the MCU, and it can’t be Jackman unless Deadpool 3 is set in the past. Since this is very unlikely, let’s continue to look at the several instances Wolverine has been teased.

First, Wolverine was teased in Episode 2 when Jennifer Walters was looking for a new job, there is a headline offering news about a “man with metal claws” getting into a barfight which confirmed that the mutant was in the MCU:

Next, in the concept art for She-Hulk Episode 5 during the credits, fans spotted a Wolverine-inspired shoe as another tease for the iconic super hero:

Recently, Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) is trying to help Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk get ready for her appearance at a gala and jumps into the frame with brushes between her fingers as if she has three metal claws in each hand. If that’s not enough to convince you the sound is very similar to Wolverine’s iconic noise when his claws come out, which can’t be a coincidence:

In the end, these teases only make it clear that Wolverine is already in the MCU waiting for the right time to show himself. Knowing Marvel’s long-term plan to reportedly wait to show the X-Men, they want to tease the characters without picking an actor just yet.

Hugh Jackman’s return will probably happen before fans see the MCU Wolverine introduced, but don’t expect to see Jackman take on the mantle since a new actor makes perfect sense, and only Deadpool could ferry Jackman’s Wolverine from the Fox Universe to the main MCU.

The Multiverse is strange and can allow the same actor to play their variants, but Jackman playing a variant of the MCU Wolverine might confuse fans into believing he’s back for a more permanent role which is not something Marvel wants fans to think.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Here’s the official synopsis for the new Marvel series:

This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination.

