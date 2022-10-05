Fans Cry Out In Despair As “Horrendous” Marvel Writer Is Attached To Upcoming Avengers Movie

in Marvel

Posted on by Averyl Fong Leave a comment
Robert Downey, Jr,. as Iron Man

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel fans are not happy about this Marvel Studios choice.

Avengers Endgame characters running in (left to right), M'Baku, Hulk, Captain America, Korg, Thor
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: “This Is Chadwick’s Role”, ‘Black Panther’ Star Opposes Fan Movement To Recast T’Challa

The Avengers franchise has always been viewed as the “premier” Marvel Studios intellectual property (IP), after the explosive success of the first Avengers film in 2012 directed by the now-controversial Joss Whedon.

In 2018 and 2019, the Avengers once again took the world by storm with parts one and two of the epic Infinity Saga conclusion, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame respectively. Avengers: Endgame directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, served as the dramatic ending to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Phase Three, with the world saying goodbye to Marvel heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

avengers endgame poster crop
Credit: Marvel Studios

 

Recently, it was announced that Marvel writer Michael Waldron would write the script for Avengers: Secret Wars, slated to debut in theaters November 7, 2025, after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for and earlier release that year in May 2, 2025. This was revealed at this year’s San Diego Comic Con by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself, as part of the MCU’s Phase Six and the Multiverse Saga.

The fan outcry began when the @DiscussingFilm released the news via Deadline, that Michael Waldron would be writing for Avengers: Secret Wars:

Michael Waldron will write the script for ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’.

(Source: Deadline)

Now, fans are weighing in with their opinions — and things aren’t looking particularly enthusiastic in light of this announcement. Unless you take it to mean “enthusiastically opposed to”.

It appears that Marvel fans and movie-goers have a highly negative perception of this writer and their work due to the scripts of previous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Namely, the writing in the MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, as well as that of the Disney+ Original TV show Loki (2021), starring Tom Hiddleston Loki Laufeyson/Odinson.

Wanda Maximoff as Elizabeth Olsen
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: All the ‘Avengers’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Starting things off, @The4threjected chimed in with a succinct:

NOOOO

As did @dieg_guev7:

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Amidst these despairing cries, Nicholas Pascar throws in a “Sam Raimi” meme with the text “Ah Rosie, this is horrendous”, featuring Alfred Molina who played Doc Ock AKA Doctor Octopus/Dr. Otto Octavius in the Raimi-directed Spider-Man films from the early 2000s. This is a reference to the greatly panned writing present in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another Raimi-directed film:

I have opinions

Many also expressed the sentiment of “we lost”, referring to the Marvel fandom and Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, as Farhan Mehmood shared:

The following may include language not suitable for younger readers.

OH FUCK NO. NONONO. PLEASE NO. THATS AN L. THATS VERY BAD.

@StrangeAcee adds to this, with:

Way to ruin all my hype for this movie

While @ramonarturo711 bemoans:

Omg this is going to be worse than Doctor Strange

Some fans took a turn for the dramatic, like @underooswebsss leaving a Breaking Bad “suicide attempt” GIF and commenting:

I WANNA KMS [kill myself]

@TheHannahcast ponders instead why Marvel seems to be hiring so many Rick and Morty writers lately (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jennifer Gao is another Rick and Morty alum). Rick and Morty being a notoriously crass and absurd adult animated comedy:

Marvel has been hiring a LOT of Rick & Morty writers lately.

And @SynthPotato attempts to encapsulate the fans’ worry and outrage, with this screengrab image of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, with the caption:

Thanos should’ve killed all of us

Avengers: Secret Wars is arguably the biggest upcoming Avengers film, and will be the culmination of the entirety of the Multiverse Saga. Secret Wars is likely to mirror Avengers: Endgame in many ways, bringing superheroes from across the various franchises and ostensibly, universes.

Before his stint with Marvel, Michael Waldron was assistant writer for 13 episodes of American TV sitcom Community and served as producer for Rick and Morty, and wrote for one episode.

Fans are definitely surprised and upset with this development, but time will have to tell as to whether this decision was the right one for the MCU.

What do you think of Michael Waldron getting hired to write for Avengers: Secret Wars? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Averyl Fong

Averyl is a freelance writer and general nerd about entertainment, food, theatre, D&D - and of course, theme parks. Based in Singapore, she could wax poetic about the immersive genius of the Haunted Mansion, or regale you with her undying love for the campy beauty of Sindbad's Storybook Voyage - but she won't, because she has some compassion.

Be the first to comment!