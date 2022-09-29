MCU Villain Makes History With Special Change

Marvel continues to change things up as a new MCU villain, Namor receives a special honor in a new promotion.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) has the unique situation where Tenoch Huerta’s Namor will start as a villain and later become an anti-hero depending on where his story goes.

In the comics, he has fought and teamed up with the Avengers and has also been on his own, protecting his realm from outside threats. Anything is possible in the MCU, but nobody knows much about what Marvel has planned for the character.

Besides being one of the first mutants in the MCU, Namor’s future is quite an enigma, yet Marvel continues to promote the actor, and it seems he might have a longstanding role in the MCU after all. Marvel revealed the official poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and includes Tenoch Huerta’s special introduction credit.

Here’s the poster for fans to see:

And here’s a zoomed-in look at the special credit:

Most of the time, posters will use special introductions to highlight the top billed actors from the rest of the cast, but Huerta’s career in movies isn’t as well-known as other actors like Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Pratt.

Huerta’s recognition might be a good sign that Marvel believes very highly in the actor’s talents and wants to honor him before he receives the recognition he deserves as an actor. Being in the MCU will boost Huerta’s career if it hasn’t already.

Namor is bound to have a longstanding role that will make the actor appear several times and get to know who Namor is and more about his people. Marvel has made many changes to Namor and Atlantis as they have reportedly changed the realm’s name and also made their people’s culture very similar to the Mayan people.

Right now, it seems that Dominque Thorne’s Ironheart will be why Namor and his people attack Wakanda, but fans have no idea what a teenage girl could do to anger an entire kingdom. Fans thought that the Celestial from Eternals (2021) might’ve had a role in the movie as it could’ve devastated their home, but it seems that Marvel will ignore that significant detail and explain why the two nations will go to war.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are now on Disney+, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11.