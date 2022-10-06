Fans Say She-Hulk’s Reaction to Leaked Sex Tape Justified, Furious at Villianous Portrayal

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which Entertainment Weekly billed as “Marvel’s Horniest Show Yet,” entered uncharted territory with its eighth episode on Disney+.

Though the highlight of this episode was Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) steamy encounter with Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a long-awaited cameo for the MCU series, many fans on Twitter felt one of the most critical aspects of the episode was handled poorly.

At the end of the episode, Walters’ sexual encounter with Josh, an undercover hater from Intelligencia, a dangerous website filled with death threats against She-Hulk, is broadcast live at a gala celebrating the top female lawyers of the year. Hackers aim to expose Walters as a “slut” that doesn’t deserve celebration.

Furious, She-Hulk destroys the screen and attacks a masked individual that she believes is responsible for the incident. Officers point guns at her and many, including her boss, look at her as a monster.

Many fans on Twitter feel this portrayal is unfair, saying the blame lies with those who deceived Walters and that her reaction was justified. @diorlueur wrote:

the end angered me so much, jennifer had all the right to be mad and destroy the screen ?? it was literally showing a non-consensual sex tape ?? #SheHulk

@BoFandomental said the scene was all-too real:

There’s something extremely real about these dudes who can’t hurt She-Hulk resorting to a sex tape and slut shaming her #SheHulk

Another fan, @Eleven06, agreed. They argued that the episode portrayed how women are blamed when nudes/sex tapes leak instead of the men who were equally involved:

So that episode of She-Hulk was so good. Really speaks to how we treat women. No one is mad they published a sex tape of Jen but only how she reacted to it. And when she reacts appropriately angry they try to take her down.

@Feb_WaltGrace felt that though this episode’s climax was wildly different than other Marvel projects, it was just as powerful:

Goddamn, She-Hulk’s big bad is basically a bunch of Reddit incels calling her a slut for sleeping with a guy she liked and recording a sex tape without her consent. Low scale compared to other MCU stuff? Yes. But very disgusting? YES.

Goddamn, She-Hulk's big bad is basically a bunch of Reddit incels calling her a slut for sleeping with a guy she liked and recording a sex tape without her consent. Low scale compared to other MCU stuff? Yes.

The revenge porn scene hit hard for a lot of fans. In fact, almost every woman has been affected by something similar or knows someone who has. From @Omaree96940739:

She-Hulk had every right to act the way that she did after getting her sex tape revealed after she got award, in a room full of people if anyone had the power that she has you would have done the exact same thing and if you say no you’re a liar

@katexbecketts agreed:

she just stopped the sex tape of her that was taken without her consent and she became the monster and the villain…i want to cry

