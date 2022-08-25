New MCU Series Confirms Wolverine Is Hiding In the MCU

***SPOILERS FOR SHE-HULK EPISODE 2***

While fans were expecting the new Marvel series to finally mention the massive celestial stuck in the ocean, no one would’ve thought that Marvel was bold enough to tease Wolverine so soon.

Sure, Wolverine and the X-Men are long overdue for the MCU, but recent reports made it seem like the mutant team might not appear for another couple of years. Now, Wolverine has been mentioned in She-Hulk in a minor way confirming that the hero is currently around in the MCU.

Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk might have won her fight against Jameela Jamil’s Titania, but she ended up losing her job as a lawyer.

As Walters was getting help from her friend, fans got a quick glimpse at her computer, which showed a sad article on off-shoot jobs, but if you pause the screen, the right side shows interesting links to other articles.

One of them was about the celestial from Eternals (2021) being turned into stone and people wondering what happened. The other article talks about a man with claws getting in a bar fight. One thing fans know very well is that Wolverine loves alcohol and a bar fight is something that happens more often than it should.

In case you forgot this scene, here’s a clip from Twitter of the small moment:

WOLVERINE EASTER EGG SCENE | She Hulk 1×02 "Superhuman Law"

While Wolverine won’t show up in She-Hulk — if he did, Marvel fans might faint — since it’s a lawyer show and everything, this does leave fans to wonder who else might be on Earth. For a while, fans thought that the Mutants would need a big explanation for why they weren’t around beforehand, but Marvel might secretly try to say that they were always around.

If this is the case, Marvel might have to explain what happened with Magneto and Charles Xavier as the two characters should be quite old now, with Magneto being a Holocaust survivor. If Marvel changes their backgrounds, hopefully, Magneto will retain his Jewish ancestry since it’s a pivotal part of his story.

Perhaps the X-Men will be teased sooner than later as the team should have a place in the MCU before Avengers: Secret Wars (2022), leaving Marvel only a few years to explain everything before the team shows up.

It’s possible that Wolverine might get his own spinoff first, but fans will be sad if Hugh Jackman doesn’t reprise his role, which seems to be the case as a new Wolverine makes sense for the MCU.

