Marvel Reportedly Squeezes Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Into Phase Five

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 might release in Phase Five and reportedly be released two weeks before another Phase Five movie.

Marvel has released movies very close to one another, but Spider-Man 4 might break some new records if a new report is accurate. Not much has been said about the next Spider-Man movie, as Tom Holland hasn’t shared any update on his next MCU adventure.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has been hailed as a legendary MCU movie that manages to honor all three actors who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man by bringing them all together to fight against all of the Spider-Man villains that have graced the big screen.

Tom Holland is on an acting break since he wanted to spend some time away from acting and enjoy life before returning to the MCU or other franchises. Holland has become one of the most popular stars in the acting world and is in high demand. His rise to fame can be attributed to his memorable role as the MCU’s Spider-Man.

Now that Spider-Man is disconnected from the MCU, Spider-Man 4 has the extraordinary opportunity of telling a new story for the web-slinger in a more grounded fashion as a “street-level” super hero and potentially team up with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to fight crime rather than face significant threats with the Multiverse.

This type of story is more reminiscent of the Spider-Man in the comics and brings the super hero down to a smaller-scale story which is needed for Spidey after being in two Avengers movies and having one of the largest ensembles of villains and super heroes in his last movie.

Fans are really hoping that Spider-Man 4‘s villain will be Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin against the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. In the comics, they are notorious enemies, and now that Kingpin is in the MCU, the time is right for Marvel to pair the two together with Daredevil helping Spider-Man.

Now all of this is uncertain, and the movie has no release date, but The Cosmic Circus recently reported that Spider-Man 4 might release on July 12, 2024, due to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures eyeing the date for the highly anticipated MCU project.

This would place The Thunderbolts (2024) two weeks later, as it would release on July 26, 2024. Marvel has never released movies so close to each other, and Spider-Man 4‘s marketing would drown out the marketing for The Thunderbolts due to fans being more excited to see Spider-Man.

If anything, Marvel might delay The Thunderbolts to prioritize Spider-Man 4 since Tom Holland’s journey in the MCU is vital to Marvel’s future. It wouldn’t make sense for Marvel to release Spider-Man 4 so close to The Thunderbolts unless Marvel wants the latter movie to tank at the box office due to the hype of Spider-Man’s return, making fans forget about the other MCU movie.

While the report isn’t official news, it is interesting to think about since Marvel is thinking about when to release Spider-Man 4, and as seen with Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool 3, Marvel isn’t against stacking Phase Five more with these anticipated projects.

Do you think Spider-Man 4 will be a Phase Five movie? Let us know what you think!

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Thunderbolts. The Phase ends with Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 on September 6, 2024.