‘Black Panther 2’ Will Allow Multiple Actors to Replace Chadwick Boseman

Even though T’Challa will be dead in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), this didn’t stop Marvel from allowing several actors to replace him as Black Panther.

The official trailer for the movie had a lot of new details for fans to dissect, but one fan found a small detail revealing that Shuri won’t be the only one to don the Black Panther suit. As seen in Black Panther (2018), Wakanda always had one Black Panther to protect them, and their protector would eat the Heart-Shaped Herb to gain super strength and more acute senses.

Michal B. Jordan’s Killmonger ruins any opportunity for future Black Panthers because he burns down all of the herbs leaving Wakanda with no way to create super-powered protectors. When Josh Brolin’s Thanos did his infamous snap and turned half of the universe into dust, Shuri and T’Challa were part of the ones who disappeared.

Wakanda had no king and no protector which may have led to Wakanda making someone else the Black Panther. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), T’Challa will be killed, and then his mantle will be handed down to Shuri based on how the new suit follows her design pattern.

It’s no surprise that T’Challa’s main replacement is his sister, but the trailer shows another Black Panther suit. Surprisingly, it’s only there for a frame, and a fan spotted it when watching the trailer. For those wanting to see it for themselves, look at 1:29 at 0.25x speed, and you should see the other Black Panther:

The CanadianLad shared his revelation online right after the trailer dropped, and it’s very clear that this is another suit from Shuri’s as seen behind Tenoch Huerta’s Namor:

In the 2nd #BlackPantherWakandaForever trailer, there's another Black Panther behind Namor! I am still watching it at #025x speed, dissecting as many details as I can. But for now, I wanted to give you lads something to cheer for! pic.twitter.com/2RJXEIbSCu — The Canadian Lad (@thecanadianbrat) October 4, 2022

This isn’t a flashback scene by the looks of it, which makes it far more intriguing. Perhaps, the Black Panther during the Blip continues to protect Wakanda as Black Panther since the only difference between them as the hero is that they use Wakandan tech more than having superhuman abilities.

Shuri’s technology has been boasted to be even more advanced than fans have seen, which means that the new suits could have a lot of cool gadgets to help fight their enemies since strength won’t be something they can rely on in a fight.

M’Baku makes perfect sense to don the Black Panther suit, but it looks too small for his large physique as the suit looks slim and probably belongs to a female character. This would leave Nakia as the best option as her character would’ve been one of T’Challa’s closest friends — potentially even a lover.

This is something Black Panther 2 will introduce, but it seems that fans should be prepared for several actors from here on out to don the suit and take on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as the Black Panther.

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are now on Disney+, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11.