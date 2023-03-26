The New ‘Daredevil’ Series Has Revealed A Huge MCU Connection

Filming is currently ongoing for the new Daredevil: Reborn series; as such, some important news has been coming out about the new reboot series. For starters, there were strong indications that both Karen Page and Foggy Nelson would no longer be part of the series. Also, a star from the series also indicated that some prominent MCU characters could be showing up in the series. The latter revelation might have just been confirmed with some new set photos connecting Daredevil to another huge MCU property.

Matt Murdock officially joined the MCU when he was shown in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led to the massive bombshell that the Daredevil: Reborn series was going to be put together by Disney+ and Marvel. Slowly but surely, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones all joined the fray.

Though most of those actors and their characters are holdouts from the Netflix Marvel shows, they will now be cemented into the MCU. This means they will connect to the grander picture of this Multiverse saga. That has now been proven true by some new set photos.

Daredevil Connects to Ant-Man 3

While filming in New York, which is generally the case for Daredevil, some eagle-eye internet investigators discovered that the extras are wearing a piece of memorabilia that connects to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Beanies worn by the reserves have a Pym van Dyne Foundation logo. The Pym van Dyne Foundation is helping sponsor the New Year’s event at Times Square.

Another interesting piece of memorabilia held by an extra is a giant fist that says “Fisk.” We are unsure about the context of that, but it could be that our dear old villainous friend is again running for Mayor of New York.

We know that the year can be indicated to be around 2025, heading into 2026. That is because, in 2024, Maya would have “shot” Wilson Fisk in the eye. Also, the Pym van Dyne Foundation would not be successful if it were in 2023, as that is when the housing crisis was happening.

All in all, it appears that the Daredevil: Reborn series will take place a few years into the future, which is generally how the MCU works.

Though this connection will not appear significant, it further solidifies that Daredevil is being welcomed into the MCU in a big way. We can imagine that Marvel will use its shows to connect more of the Multiverse stories, as it should have been doing from the start.

Daredevil: Reborn is set to premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

