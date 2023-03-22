Newly Leaked Photos and Footage Showcases Matthew Murdock in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Disney is working hard on getting their Disney Plus shows going. Daredevil: Born Again (2024) is one particular show currently in production. When Marvel fans heard about the news of the return of the blind crusader, everyone was asking the same thing; is Charlie Cox returning to dawn the red suit again? Thankfully the answer is yes, and we have some newly leaked photos and videos showcasing the return of Matthew Murdock.

As mentioned, production began on Born Again just a few weeks back. Marvel Studios seems to stay true to the character as set photos from the New York filming location show Charlie Cox’s character dawning some new and fancy attire.

New footage of the red hero recently surfaced via a clip of The Name of Comics shot shown here:

Aside from seeing Cox walking past a church, nothing else regarding the new show can be determined. Still, it is pretty cool to see Matthew Murdock back in action after fans of the Netflix Daredevil (2015) were upset over the cancelation of the wildly popular series. Some characters from the Netflix series seem to be returning but with replacement actors/actresses.

Besides the clip above, we also have leaked photos detailing what Cox’s fashion will look like throughout the show. Bishop Kirby recently posted some of the best images of our blind crusader in civilian attire. Here are the photos:

Charlie Cox is seen on the set of 'Daredevil: Born Again' on March 21, 2023 in New York City#CharlieCox #DareDevil #MarvelStudios #Comics pic.twitter.com/BDQsIZg42Y — Bishop Kirby (@BlindWanda) March 21, 2023

Charlie’s wrong character is making a fashion statement as we see him wearing a long overcoat with a spiffy suit underneath. The coat reminds me of the new Marvel comics recently released starring Daredevil and drawn by Comic Book Artist Marco Checchetto. Charlie is looking great and showing up strong in these newly leaked photos as fans eagerly wait for the release of Daredevil: Born Again (2024) next year. Of course, Marvel Studios is just beginning production on this new Disney Plus show, so that we will see more of Murdock (hopefully in some action scenes). So, are you excited about the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil? Let me know in the comments below.