Marvel Changes MCU, ‘Avengers’ Star Reportedly Iron Man’s Replacement

Rober Downey Jr.’s legacy as one of the leaders of the Avengers might be forgotten if a certain Avengers co-star takes over the super hero team.

The Avengers crew has been interesting since Avengers: Endgame (2019). Ever since Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed himself to stop Thanos, the Avengers haven’t been back in action. MCU fans have seen Anthony Mackie’s Falcon become the next Captain America, see Paul Rudd’s return as Ant-Man, and even saw Doctor Strange and Hulk handle some problems in the MCU, but none of these characters have teamed up as the Avengers.

After Tony’s death, there is no Avengers tower or secret hideout for the team any longer. The Sokovia Accords were repealed, meaning that the team could actively work together without being hunted by the Government. Now that the Avengers have had some time after the Blip, fans know they will return in 2025 for Avengers: Kang Dynasty as Jonathan Majors arrives as the one and only Kang the Conqueror, but who is on the Avengers team?

A lot of new super heroes could end up on the roster, and Bob Iger makes it clear that the team will have a lot of new faces on it. Thankfully, trusted sources give fans a good idea of what to expect from the Avengers team as one super hero seems destined to become the new face of the MCU.

Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly going to lead the Avengers going forward, and this makes a lot of sense when you start to connect the dots. First, Kevin Feige stated at Cumberbatch’s Hall of Fame award ceremony that the actors would have a huge role going forward in the MCU. The report claims that Kang the Conqueror will face Doctor Strange as the two will be marketed as the different sides in the MCU’s next major conflict.

Doctor Strange already helped save the universe from Thanos, and Strange did help introduce the dangers of the Multiverse. It makes that the once Sorcerer Supreme would come back to help prevent any more threats, and Kang the Conqueror will be a brutal enemy to face. Unlike Thanos, Kang isn’t just one man. His army is an infinite amount of variants of himself, all working to achieve the same goal. Domination over the Multiverse.

Strange will do everything he can to prevent this, but his influence with the Darkhold might leave Strange to make the ultimate sacrifice sooner than fans might expect. With only two movies, Doctor Strange is also expected to get another film before Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), which could help set up the super hero to be the new leader of the Avengers. If anyone was to lead, Doctor Strange definitely has the powers and experience to lead. Still, fans might have wanted Anthony Mackie’s Captain America to lead or another MCU actor who has been around in the movies longer.

