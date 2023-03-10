Iger’s “New Avengers” To Save MCU

Rumors, plots, and other developments have been floating around the Marvel Multiverse recently, especially given the lukewarm response to Quantumania and the recent introduction of the MCU’s new native American heroine. However, a recent statement from Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, should pull all Marvel fans on high alert.

Iger recently stated his opinions on the excess of sequels from the MCU, but he also shared his interest in telling more original stories, as well as plans to “turn back” to the Avengers franchise. This latter portion could spell out a true return to form for Marvel, and it just might be the best idea the Disney exec could have for the franchise.

The CEO shared his thoughts in a recent interview and said,

“There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand, I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining. If you look at the trajectory of Marvel in the next five years, there will be a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise with a whole new set of Avengers, for example.”

Before spinoffs like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and even the acclaimed Moon Knight, the MCU had a decidedly different and lighter flavor that audiences adored. The main idea of nearly every entry from Iron Man to Endgame was to watch our favorite heroes beat the stuffing out of a legion of over-the-top villains, and it was a formula that made bank at the box office.

Although Kang the Conquerer is arguably one of the strongest points of the recently-released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s hard to top the Thanos arc’s epic scale. That’s exactly why Marvel needs to scale back and look through a pre-Thanos perspective to get back to basics.

Think back to films like The Avengers or Captain America: Civil War. Both of these movies were described as comic books come to life due to their use of heavily saturated colors, appropriately embellished costumes, and a heavy focus on the good guys versus bad guys. With Iger’s plans to return to the series with a new batch of heroes, fans might be getting exactly that.

The most recent example of this practice could be Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Disney, Marvel, and Sony brought together the best Spider-Men with their most diabolical villains. Naturally, this won a tidal wave of box office bucks and pushed the Spider-Man franchise further into the heights of success.

If Iger is going to follow through with a return to the classic superhero team formula, they might not need a dimension-shattering threat. There’s a time and a place for an immortal being wanting to alter reality, but there’s also something to be said for a costumed supervillain wanting to take over the world.

Do you think we’re due for a more traditional Marvel movie? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!