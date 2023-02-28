Universal Rumored to Drop ‘Spider-Man’ Contract

Universal Parks & Resorts could be in the midst of making some major changes in the future.

Universal Orlando Resort– which is home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park, and the all-new Epic Universe when it opens in 2025–, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Beijing Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore are all theme park Resorts that can be enjoyed around the world.

These theme parks are home to many iconic attractions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Minions, and Jurassic World, to name a few.

There have been strong rumors shared over the course of the last few months that Universal Parks & Resorts could be preparing for a major overhaul of Springfield and The Simpsons Ride. The contract will reportedly run out in 2028.

Now, another rumor has come forward that another major property could soon be coming to a close, this time by Universal’s own choice.

I’ve heard this rumor… apparently in Japan universal has to keep paying to keep the Spider-Man license unlike Orlando. So this would be a cheaper alternative + bring a ride based off the largest media franchise to a theme park

Universal’s deal in Japan is reportedly different than the Orlando deal. As the theme parks have continued to have to pay for the license to use Spider-Man, unlike Universal Orlando, it has led many to believe that the ride could be demolished and that a Pokemon dark ride could take over the area.

So, the question that fans have asked more than anything: How does the affect Universal in Florida?

Will Universal Orlando drop its Marvel contract, as well?

Universal Orlando’s contract with Marvel is rock solid. Universal got the rights to use the characters from Marvel Comics, including Spider-Man, back when it opened Universal’s Islands of Adventure in 1999.

It barrs any other competition from having Marvel characters that already have their likeness in the Universal theme parks from appearing in their theme parks, which has been a major disappointment for Disney Park fans hoping to see an Avengers Campus make its way to Walt Disney World Resort.

The big question here is if Universal would ever consider dropping its Marvel contract. Is there a certain dollar amount that would make Universal interested in dropping it? For now, that doesn’t look to be in the cards.

Marvel Super-Hero Island is home to four attractions– The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s FearFall, and StormForce Accelatron– as well as two restaurants. The land is immersive and having to retheme four attractions– one of which would have to be redone in a major way considering that The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is a dark ride– and an entire land would be a massive overhaul that would take a crazy amount of money.

There have been rumors that Universal is interested in potentially buying out Six Flags and having the rights to the DC Universe in its theme parks, but nothing has come forward as of yet.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. But, it would stand to reason that the only place where a Marvel character could be exiting a Universal Park anytime soon would be at Universal Studios Japan.

What do you think of this potential change at Universal Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!