Universal Rumored to Demolish Disney-Owned Attraction

Universal Studios could be making a major change soon.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are home to many of the same iconic attractions, including Springfield and The Simpsons Ride.

Whether you embark on the Universal Studios Orlando attraction, or if you head over to Hollywood, The Simpsons Ride is essentially an exact copy. It features Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and even a nuclear-sized Maggie as they attempt to escape the clutches of Sideshow Bob, who has taken over Krustyland Amusement Park.

While Springfield has become an immersive land at both theme parks, it would seem that Universal may be preparing to part ways with the attraction in the future.

There have been rumors that the contract for The Simpsons actually runs out in 2028. When Universal struck up the 20-year deal, Disney did not own The Simpsons. However, now that the company has bought 20th Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company might not be so inclined to give its biggest competition a renewal when the contract comes up. As a matter of fact, this sesms like almost a certainty unless Universal Parks & Resorts is willing to give up something huge in return.

Because of this, many insiders have begun to speculate that the end could soon be near for The Simpsons Ride.

Now, reports have come forward that the attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood might be demolished altogether.

Universal Core shared:

There’s been some major structural problems to the show building for Simpsons , so it might be cost effective to just demolish it — Universal Core (@Universal__Core) February 21, 2023

If these reports are true and Universal is considering demolishing The Simpsons and getting rid of Springfield at Universal Hollywood, it will be interesting to see what the plans might be for the attraction at Universal Orlando.

If Springfield is taken out of Universal Studios Florida, we’d imagine that it would only come after Epic Universe is complete and open. 2028 still gives Universal some flexibility to be in the midst of planning stages, and it would stand to reason that it will still be quite a while before anything is officially announced.

Universal Studios attraction refurbishment calendar

Currently, there are no major attractions down at Universal Studios Hollywood. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is now open and ready to welcome in Guests.

Over at Universal Orlando Resort, several attractions are currently closed.

Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges is undergoing scheduled maintenance and will remain closed through March 10, 2023. Its counterpart, the playground, Me Ship, The Olive, is also undergoing maintenance and will remain closed through March 10, 2023.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, located in Hogsmeade in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, is also undergoing maintenance and will be closed through March 5, 2023. Of course, all of these attractions are located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

No attraction closures– other than the permanent closure of the Woody Woodpecker KidZone that has already happened are currently scheduled for Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Volcano Bay.

What do you think of this Universal Studios rumor? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!