Universal May Have Permanently Removed Scene From Beloved Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many stunning attractions.

Just recently, Universal Orlando Resort underwent scheduled maintenance on the three beloved water rides at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Now, as temperatures continue to heat up and spring break crowds continue to pour into the Universal Parks, some Guests are noticing a change in a beloved water attraction.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, located in Toon Lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, is a beloved water rafting attraction that has one guarantee for every single rider: You will get wet.

However, one Universal Orlando fan recently pointed out that a beloved animatronic that made for an additional scene has been missing for quite some time.

“Something I’ve noticed regarding Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barge is the disappearance of some animatronics on the ride,” User U/nohotshot said in a recent Reddit thread. “One ride scene featured Popeye and Bluto pulling Olive on an overhang, but for years now the figures in the scene have been missing. While it’s common for the animatronics on Ripsaw Falls and Popeye to be removed only to be added back shortly afterwards for maintenance reasons, is there a reason for the seemingly permanent removal of these ones?”

While there was hope the animatronic could be replaced during scheduled maintenance, it seems that it still missing. While Universal Orlando has not confirmed anything, this could point to the animatronic and the scene that Guests see as they’re passing through being permanently removed.

The official description for Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges reads:

Spinach or Not, You’ll Get Soaked. Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.

One of the most intriguing refurbishments currently taking place is Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida. The popular dark coaster closed in January and isn’t set to reopen until late summer 2022.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won't want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Then, don't forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson's Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

