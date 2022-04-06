Shut Down Universal Attraction Receives Hilarious Refurbishment Speculations

When Guests visit Universal Orlando Resort, they typically expect to ride their favorite attractions. At times, a ride may experience a temporary delay due to a malfunction, but even when that happens, the attraction tends to end up functioning moments later.

However, there are instances when a ride is undergoing a refurbishment and Guests are unable to ride the attraction at all. Universal Orlando Resort releases what rides will be under refurbishment on their website, but we tend only to be able to see the current month and the next. For those planning a vacation or visit farther out, they may be wondering if their favorite ride will be affected by a refurbishment on their visit.

Last year, Universal confirmed that a fan-favorite ride at Universal Studios Florida would be undergoing a lengthy refurbishment in 2022. Revenge of the Mummy is currently closed for maintenance which began January 7, through late summer 2022. Guests have not been able to ride during this time. Revenge of the Mummy is a dark ride coaster experience that is unlike any other. The ride is often one of the Park’s highlights when it comes to attractions, so seeing it gone for half the year is a tough pill to swallow!

We do not yet know what the refurbishment will entail, but given the lengthy timeline, perhaps we can anticipate some new show scenes and technology. The attraction was made in 2004, and although it does not feel heavily dated, improvements can always be made.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness.

Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

As the ride continues to remain shut down, many Guests have been wondering what is going on. On Reddit, Universal fans began a discussion of what the refurbishment may entail, and the majority of the answers were full of hilarious satire. One Guest stated, “Rumor is it’s going to be turned into a Starbucks,” which prompted the perfect reply, “Brendan will finally get his cup of coffee.” Another fan joked about Fast and Furious taking over the attraction, “Due to the success of Fast & Furious Supercharged, Universal is in the process of adding an FNF overlay to the ride… because Family. Medjai Family.” For those who do not know, the current Fast and Furious attraction has received a ton of hate and backlash over the years.

One Guest stated, “They are going to make it less scary and make all the mummy scenes use minions.” This joke is hilarious because fans are currently speculating that minions will take over the shut-down Shrek 4-D attraction, even though the Despicable Me IP has an attraction across the street. In response, one fan noted, “I heard they were going the other route and were going to make it positively terrifying: Jimmy Fallon Race Around New York 2.” Other jokes included the ride being rethemed to mortal combat, becoming a food truck, a churro stand, and a funnel cake location.

One interesting speculation came from a fan who thinks that Universal may be removing Brendan Fraser, “Now this is total speculation, but I am guessing they are removing Brendan Fraser because he wants too much money. That was the reason why he is not in the Singapore version of the ride. Also replacing all the TVs in the queue that has burned in images and updating the queue with more modern effects.” It should be noted that Universal has not stated this at all.

For now, Guests will have to continue to wait for more information regarding the attraction.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

What do you think Universal is doing to Revenge of the Mummy?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!