Bob Iger Is Tired Of The Same Marvel Characters

Disney CEO Bob Iger seems tired of seeing the same old Marvel superheroes repeatedly.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a machine, regularly churning out some of the biggest film spectacles ever. However, this sometimes means that the products released feel like everything else that has been released.

This is dangerous for a company like Marvel which wants constantly remain in the public eye without overwhelming its audience. This has been the case recently with films like Thor: Love And Thunder (2022) and Ant-Mant: Quantumania (2023), which underperformed critically and at the box office over the last few months..

While it’s rumored that some changes to this are already taking place, Bob Iger, who replaced Bob Chapek in November 2022, has a more straightforward solution: get some new characters in there.

Is It Time To Turn To Other Characters?

Related: CEO Bob Iger Publicly Admits Disney Parks May Have Raised Prices Too Much

Marvel Comics has no shortage of exciting characters, and Bob Iger knows that. During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, And Telecom Conference, Iger said, “Sequels typically worked well for us. [But] do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?”

Bob Iger doesn’t think Marvel Studios is doing a lousy job. He wants the company to be more conscious of its choices.

“There’s nothing in any way inherently off in terms of the Marvel brand. I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining, and you look at the trajectory of Marvel over the next five years, you’ll see a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise, but with a whole different set of Avengers.”

Related: Marvel Officially Introduces Native American Superhero In ‘What If…?’

Iger’s not wrong. Yes, people have their favorite superheroes and are more guaranteed to spend money on a product they already know. Still, it would be better in the long run if Marvel could cultivate content from characters that the greater public barely knows or hasn’t met yet. This could be a huge success for the companies.

What do you think of Bob Iger’s proposal? Who would you like to see more of in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below.