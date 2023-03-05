‘Ant-Man 3’ Star Wants to License His Face For Family Profit

One Ant-Man 3 Star reveals that he is worried about his face being used against him and wants to get ahead of the times before he retires from acting.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) started off Marvel’s Phase Five and introduced fans to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). This movie might not be well-recieved due to its CGI, but it does set the stage for what’s to come in Phase Five. On the other hand, Paul Rudd‘s Ant-man continues to shine as a funny super hero who somehow ends up in a lot of trouble.

Michael Douglass, who stars as Hank Pym has been in the MCU ever since Ant-Man (2015) and allowed Marvel Studios to bring back into the past with some de-agin technology. Douglass appears in three movies as a younger Hank Pym which all have been great in showing off his acting prowess while still fitting into the MCU timeline quite fine.

Douglass who is 78 years old acknowledges the fact that his acting career is starting to reach the end. It happens to all actors, but unfortunately, he has some major decisions to think about. Technology continues to improve and one technology that is quite concerning is AI technology that combines text with images.

The ability to create a picture with someone deage at whatever year you want is terrifying to Douglass because he wants his likeness being used by the right people. Plus, some technology can already mimic other people and other actors are already finding their likeness being used for projects they didn’t have consent for.

While talking to The Guardian, Douglass admits that selling his likeness is on his mind as he wants to leave his family with no worries or having to protect their legacy when he passes away:

“It’s funny you should mention that. You get to an age where you start thinking about your will and estate. Now I’m thinking I’m also going to have to license my name and likeness so the rights go to my family rather than to the metaverse.”

Douglass points out that it’s only a matter of time due to the technology already in use which is why he is seriously considering selling his likeness:

“I see what AI is doing with pictures with text. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be able to recreate any dead person at any age with the voice and the mannerisms, so I want to have some control.”

Other actors will probably follow suit if Douglass sells his likeness, but the real question is who would want the actor’s likeness? How would that process work? Since it’s unknown territory, there isn’t a lot of guarantees that any deal made today will be able to successful keep the actor’s likeness safe and it’s a dangerous thought that unfortunately will start to become more common as the technology improves.

