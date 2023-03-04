Keanu Reeves Wants to Steal Iconic MCU Role

Keanu Reeves is an action star who wants to bring the action to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if he can play one MCU role.

As John Wick, Reeves has continued to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Since starring as Neo in The Matrix franchise, the legendary actor has been a big name, but that hasn’t stopped him from acting in all sorts of movies. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) releases later this month, and the actor revealed one of his biggest hopes for Marvel recently.

Marvel has just launched Phase Five a few weeks ago with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), with Jonathan Majors finally stepping into the spotlight as Kang the Conqueror. The Multiverse Saga is in full swing, with Loki Season 2 geared to release soon and continue the story of the time-traveling warlord.

Reeves didn’t talk much about Phase Five, but he did share during a Reddit AMA that he hopes he can star as a certain Marvel legend, Wolverine:

“I always wanted to play Wolverine… Frank Miller’s Wolverine, for sure.”

Hugh Jackman enters the MCU as Wolverine as he emerges from Marvel retirement for one last hurrah as the iconic character with his good friend Ryan Reynolds. Somehow, Reynolds convinced Jackman to join the crew for Deadpool 3 (2024), giving fans something very exciting to look forward to as the duo will be heavily involved in the third movie, which will be Marvel’s first R-rated film.

After Deadpool 3, the mantle for Wolverine will be up for grabs, and someone like Keanu Reeves as Wolverine would be amazing. There’s a lot of actors who want to appear as the iconic mutant from the X-Men team, but Marvel Studios will have to decide who is suitable for the role.

Perhaps, Marvel would rather get someone younger to play the role to avoid having to end Wolverine’s story earlier due to Keanu Reeves starting to get older. After being around in action movies for over a decade, the actor isn’t in his prime even if he is John Wick. While it’s fun to see the actor in action, there is definitely potential in having an older Wolverine due to the character’s slower aging.

