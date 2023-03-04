First Marvel Movie Almost Had First F-Bomb In MCU

This Marvel movie almost had a much different tone from the get-go…

Though replete with action, death, and sometimes mature themes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been traditionally more “family-friendly” than other superhero franchises. Generally speaking, families are able to go to a Marvel movie and enjoy the story, the actors, and the themes without too much discomfort or covering of ears, but that might not have been the case!

To be fair, there is room in the genre for both kinds of superhero movies, those that are more family-friendly and those that are a little more adult in nature. Warner Bros. and DC have done a great job of offering their fans films with more mature themes, and it has more or less been their bread and butter, a way to distinguish themselves from Marvel and other offerings. Marvel has dabbled in this area as well, though outside the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool (2016) broke new ground, becoming the first Marvel movie since the Blade Franchise to carry an R-rating, and one of the most successful R-rated films of all time, currently sitting at the number 3 position in box office earnings worldwide. That being said, it still hasn’t approached the success of offerings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame (2019), as just one example, made over $2 billion more than Deadpool. It does make sense: if more people can attend a movie, more people will!

Things could have started much differently, however. In a clip from Jimmy Kimmel, reported by The Direct, Jon Favreau showed audiences a clip of what might have been! The clip shows the post credits scene from Iron Man (2008) in which Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark asks who Samuel L. Jackson is. The response? A classic Samuel L. Jackson catchphrase.

@JimmyKimmelLive said:

.@SamuelLJackson’s Iron Man post-credits scene! (MOTHERF***ER EDITION)@Jon_Favreau

Favreau clarified that the clip wasn’t ever going to be in the movie and that it was shot just for fun, but it does offer an alternate look, a multiversal look, if you will, at the Iron Man that could have been. Of course, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that Sam Jackson finally got to use at least most of his catchphrase as part of the mid/post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame, getting out about two-thirds of the word before being dusted.

Marvel will be offering fans its first official R-Rated film with Deadpool 3, which hits theaters on November 8, 2024, and stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, and will be directed by Shawn Levy. The film will follow the “Merc with the Mouth” as he and Wolverine (Jackman) meet up for more R-rated, fourth-wall-breaking adventures.

What do you think about this clip? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

