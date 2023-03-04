DC Fans May End Up Getting Character Removed From the Franchise

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Oliver Dyson 1 Comment
Zachary Levi as Billy Batson/Shazam in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

Credit: DC Studios/ Warner Bros.

The fate of one of the DCEU’s heroes lies with the fans, including if he gets removed from the franchise altogether, according to the movie’s director.

Zachary Levi as Shazam. Credit: DC Studios/ Warner Bros.
Credit: DC Studios/ Warner Bros.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (2023) director David F. Sandberg responded to a fan’s tweet asking about whether the character, played by controversial star Zachary Levi, would remain a part of DC Studios upcoming slate.

The fate of many of DC’s biggest heroes was thrown into question during a dramatic shakeup at the beleaguered superhero movie factory. Seen as Marvel’s biggest rival, DC Comics have long tried to establish their own version of the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating an extended cinematic world where some of the planet’s biggest heroes — including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, alongside the likes of Shazam — would exist and interact in interconnected stories on screen.

Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the Daughters of Atlas in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (2023). Credit: DC Studios/ Warner Bros.
Credit: DC Studios/ Warner Bros.

Related: James Gunn Reveals New Plan For the DCU

The biggest move towards this goal so far has been the appointment of director/writer James Gunn alongside Peter Safran to head up DC  Studios, ushering DC into a new age of storytelling with a refreshed slate, approach, and in some cases, cast for these iconic heroes.

Fury of the Gods release comes amid significant buzz and conversation about the shake-up. The Flash (2023) has garnered positive rumblings despite the controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller.

Sandberg’s comments about Shazam’s fate in this new DCU were prompted by a fan questioning whether the character will have a role in the future of the DC Comics world on screen — admitting that the drama surrounding the studio’s slate has put them off considering a trip to the movie theater to catch the red-suited star.

Zachary Levi as Shazam. Credit: DC Studios/ Warner Bros.
Credit: DC Studios/ Warner Bros.

Sandberg responded from his @PonySmasher Twitter account, writing:

He definitely won’t if people don’t go see the movie. What I’ve been told is that there’s nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that’s what you want your best bet is to go see the film.

The urgency of tone is warranted: Gunn’s shake-up has already seen the confirmed loss of Henry Cavill’s take on Superman, despite the cameo appearance he made at the close of Black Adam (2022). And Black Adam himself, Dwayne Johnson, no longer currently factors into DC’s immediate future plans after that movie similarly failed to earn a sequel at the box office.

As it stands, Fury of the Gods isn’t currently projecting confidence. ScreenRant currently has the new movie set to make within the $42-53m range, falling short of 2019’s Shazam!, which made $53.5m on opening weekend.

Forget the fury of the Gods: it might be the fury of the fans that determines the fate of this superhero’s cinematic future.

Will you be heading to the box office to see Fury of the Gods? Tell us in the comments below.

Oliver Dyson

Oli lives and works in London. When he isn't writing recaps, reviews, or speculative fiction about how Academy Award winning actresses could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he works in marketing in the film and entertainment industry. Reared on a diet of Star Wars, superheroes and 'saurs (dinosaurs, to make the alliteration work).

View Comment (1)