DC Fans May End Up Getting Character Removed From the Franchise

The fate of one of the DCEU’s heroes lies with the fans, including if he gets removed from the franchise altogether, according to the movie’s director.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (2023) director David F. Sandberg responded to a fan’s tweet asking about whether the character, played by controversial star Zachary Levi, would remain a part of DC Studios upcoming slate.

The fate of many of DC’s biggest heroes was thrown into question during a dramatic shakeup at the beleaguered superhero movie factory. Seen as Marvel’s biggest rival, DC Comics have long tried to establish their own version of the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, creating an extended cinematic world where some of the planet’s biggest heroes — including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, alongside the likes of Shazam — would exist and interact in interconnected stories on screen.

The biggest move towards this goal so far has been the appointment of director/writer James Gunn alongside Peter Safran to head up DC Studios, ushering DC into a new age of storytelling with a refreshed slate, approach, and in some cases, cast for these iconic heroes.

Fury of the Gods release comes amid significant buzz and conversation about the shake-up. The Flash (2023) has garnered positive rumblings despite the controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller.

Sandberg’s comments about Shazam’s fate in this new DCU were prompted by a fan questioning whether the character will have a role in the future of the DC Comics world on screen — admitting that the drama surrounding the studio’s slate has put them off considering a trip to the movie theater to catch the red-suited star.

Sandberg responded from his @PonySmasher Twitter account, writing:

He definitely won’t if people don’t go see the movie. What I’ve been told is that there’s nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that’s what you want your best bet is to go see the film.

He definitely won’t if people don’t go see the movie. What I’ve been told is that there’s nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that’s what you want your best bet is to go see the film. https://t.co/MdjZuGK4co — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 28, 2023

The urgency of tone is warranted: Gunn’s shake-up has already seen the confirmed loss of Henry Cavill’s take on Superman, despite the cameo appearance he made at the close of Black Adam (2022). And Black Adam himself, Dwayne Johnson, no longer currently factors into DC’s immediate future plans after that movie similarly failed to earn a sequel at the box office.

As it stands, Fury of the Gods isn’t currently projecting confidence. ScreenRant currently has the new movie set to make within the $42-53m range, falling short of 2019’s Shazam!, which made $53.5m on opening weekend.

Forget the fury of the Gods: it might be the fury of the fans that determines the fate of this superhero’s cinematic future.

Will you be heading to the box office to see Fury of the Gods? Tell us in the comments below.