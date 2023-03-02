Recent Comments Point to Hugh Jackman Playing More Than One Role For Marvel

Marvel could be seeing a lot of Hugh Jackman soon…

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just about broke the internet when they announced that not only was there to be a Deadpool 3 (2024), but that Hugh would be picking the claws back up, and playing his fan-favorite role, Wolverine, once more. The news since then has been a flurry, especially considering the tongue-in-cheek, sarcastic style with which the two leads have been giving out information. Who knows what is true and what’s a joke? If this next bit of news is true, however, it could have big implications for Marvel!

Moving forward from the Infinity Saga, the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stepped into what has been dubbed The Multiverse Saga. To that end, the franchise has dipped its proverbial toe into the waters of the Multiverse, which has already been established to be limitless: universes without end. Even a full Phase into this saga, there has been relatively little exploration into the “what could be” of the Multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) brought the universe into the world fans are familiar with, bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to huge acclaim. The two, alongside Tom Holland, brought new meaning to the moniker Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as the three rehabilitated Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. It was an extremely strong first step!

The next step into the Multiverse felt a bit more like stumbling. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) took a hero from the universe fans know and catapulted him across half a dozen universes. Alongside America, Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) witnessed a few strange universes, but many of which were none too different from the one he came from. There were, like No Way Home, some impressive cameos, but unlike that film, they really didn’t serve the plot at all.

The Multiverse Saga has opened the door to more possibilities in the franchise, however. Multiverse of Madness already introduced the leader of the X-Men himself, Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), into the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. It also made the inclusion of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe a possibility without breaking the already existing continuity. Though fans already knew the Multiverse would play into Deadpool 3, what may come as a surprise is how.

In a recent interview with the French media, covered by The Direct, Hugh Jackman made a comment that has people scratching their heads. In speaking about Deadpool 3, the star mentioned how excited he was, how they will start shooting this summer, and, most curiously, how the actor would be playing a “dual role.” This has spurred a number of different theories, but the most intriguing of which is that Jackman may well be playing two iterations of his famous character!

It’s not outside the realm of possibility. It’s already been established that the Multiverse plays a part in the next Deadpool movie, and audiences have already seen the same actor playing multiple variants of the same character in Multiverse of Madness. Of course, it could all be speculation over a mistranslation. The Direct notes in their article that he could have simply meant that he’s co-starring in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds. Time will tell!

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024, and stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, and will be directed by Shawn Levy. The film will follow the “Merc with the Mouth” as he and Wolverine (Jackman) meet up for more R-rated, fourth-wall-breaking adventures.

Do you think Hugh Jackman could be playing two different Wolverines? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!