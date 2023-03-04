New ‘Loki’ Update Creates A Disastrous Problem For Future MCU Content

Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki Season 2 will be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some tough challenges in 2023 if the reports are accurate.

After Loki Season 1, fans were excited about the Multiverse. Beforehand, Marvel had teased the Multiverse, but Loki made it a big deal after introducing variants and how one person could be very dangerous with other versions of themself. The Time Variance Authority helped shape the narrative by keeping the main timeline out of the Multiverse. However, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains and unleashed his other evil variants onto the MCU.

This is why fans look forward to Loki Season 2 because it’s the next big chapter in the Multiverse Saga. Loki knows about the villain and is now going to be searching for some of his variants, and fans will probably get to learn why Kang the Conqueror is someone you don’t want to mess with.

According to one source, Loki will be premiering in late summer, so fans won’t have as long to see Tom Hiddleston back in action as the God of Mischief. With Owen Wilson returning as Mobius and Sylvie returning to the series, the trio will have a daunting task ahead of them. Sadly, this series will actually create a major problem for the MCU.

Fans will see Loki Season 2 earlier, but it comes at a terrible cost. Instead of having any other shows come out in the fall, Marvel Studios has nothing slated for the rest of the year to debut on Disney+ besides the MCU movies after they leave theaters. This means that Marvel will have a barren content schedule, leaving nothing for certain to release for MCU fans.

Marvel Studios has faced backlash for its lack of quality with recent projects. Phase Four was chalked full of projects that suffered due to terrible CGI, and Phase Five is starting with the same rocky start. Marvel could release Marvel’s Zombies, and Marvel’s What If….? in the latter part of 2023, but their animated projects haven’t been so popular.

Having Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Ironheart, and several other MCU series get delayed created this content vacuum for the streaming platform. Marvel might be listening and is trying to make sure those projects are in a better state before showing him off, but it also means that Marvel fans will actually have months without any content. Brie Larson’s The Marvels (2023) will now release later this year, but besides that, the second half 0f 2023 will be leaving fans in suspense after seeing Loki Season 2.

Do you think Loki Season 2 releasing sooner will create problems for Disney+? Let Inside the Magic know what you are thinking!