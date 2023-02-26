“I Just Want to Come Back!” Marvel Star Opens Up About Uncertain Future In MCU Films

While it hasn’t been that long since we last saw Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) wreaking havoc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe/MCU films, a lot has happened since she was seemingly killed at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Not only have there been a number of new MCU films and television shows since then, such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), we are now officially in Phase Five territory following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

And though there are several MCU films on the horizon, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Marvels (2023), and Captain America: New World Order (2024), there don’t appear to be any signs of Elizabeth Olsen returning to the MCU anytime soon.

Olsen made numerous appearances in the franchise, with Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), WandaVision (2021), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Though she started out as one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Disney+ series WandaVision saw a grief-stricken Wanda Maximoff enslave an entire town inside a magical simulation of sorts, where she hoped to enjoy a tragedy-free life with Vision (Paul Bettany) and her two sons.

However, that happily-ever-after wasn’t meant to be, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness found Wanda, while living in isolation and once again with no family, truly embrace her destiny as the Scarlet Witch after being corrupted by the Darkhold.

In an attempt to find a universe where she could start a new life with her two sons, Wanda entered the Multiverse, but her plans were ultimately thwarted by former fellow Avenger Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and her fate was left ambiguous.

There’s no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the most tragic, complex, and interesting characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Olsen’s performance is second to none. And though the Avenger went on to become a villain, she’s still one of the best female superheroes in the franchise too.

Marvel has even revealed that Scarlet Witch was supposed to be “the next Thanos”, describing her as “the best villain ever”. While it would seem that Kang (Jonathan Majors) is the current Thanos “replacement”, there are still plenty of opportunities for Scarlet Witch to pick up that mantle in future MCU films.

But when we can expect to see Olsen reprise her role as the magic-wielding soccer mom-turned-witch? The actress hasn’t been shy about discussing her future in the MCU, having previously admitted that she hasn’t heard anything about future projects involving her character.

While a guest on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Olsen aired her frustration at not knowing what the future holds where the MCU is concerned, saying that she would like the fans to “terrify” Marvel into revealing their plans for her character.

A few months later, even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said he “had no idea” what the future looks like for Olsen’s character. He did, however, go on to say that he could work with Elizabeth Olsen for “another 100 years”, and that “anything is possible” in the Multiverse.

More recently, during an appearance at Kuwait’s Comfest Con, Olsen discussed her future as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch when responding to a fan who asked what storyline she’d like to see her character take on next.

“Well, honestly, if I were to tell you exactly what I would want, I think I would be spoiling something,” she teased. “Because Kevin Feige genuinely asks us what we want to do with the character and then he does it. So I don’t know if I can share, but I just want to come back!”

Whether or not Olsen is due to return to the MCU remains to be seen, however, she explained that playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch has been a “very fun journey”, and that it’s something she will “forever be grateful for”.

She also went onto talk about how well-received her character has been by the fans, saying:

“And I think the best part is that I think we’ve been able to use the character in a really satisfying way for the fans, and I feel like the response that we get from the fans about Scarlet Witch, and Wanda, and how we’ve been able to use her has been really overwhelmingly positive. And so it’s really amazing to have the interaction with the fans in that way.”

As per Disney.co.uk, here’s the synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

In Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, must traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious adversary. Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams, this thrilling, supernatural action-adventure film is directed by Sam Raimi. Produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher as executive producers, the screenplay was written by Michael Waldron, based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong/Sorcerer Supreme), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Kal Mordo), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez AKA Miss America), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

How would you like to see Wanda return to the MCU? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!