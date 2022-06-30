“I Hope So,” Elizabeth Olsen Opens Up About Her Future With the MCU

After talking to Jimmy Fallon, Elizabeth Olsen reveals what she knows about her MCU future and jokes about what she wants fans to do about it.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch had a shocking ending in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). While fans believe that the super hero isn’t dead, fans don’t know when they can expect to see the character again.

Sadly, Olsen doesn’t know when she will appear next in the MCU as she admits she is in the dark just like fans for what Marvel has planned.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Olsen opened up about how frustrating it was for her not to know whether or not she will show up again in the MCU:

“I should come back. But I really don’t know. I want like, fans to be so aggressive, like terrify them (Marvel) into doing it or something. I mean… that’s not a good way to do anything actually.” — Elizabeth Olsen on returning as the #ScarletWitch in the MCU!

While Olsen admitted that she shouldn’t have asked fans to “terrify” Marvel into revealing their plans for the Scarlet Witch, it wouldn’t have been hard to include her name next to Strange’s after all the credits played.

MCU fans know that Marvel can’t be done with the Scarlet Witch just yet, and it doesn’t help that rumors of a Scarlet Witch project keep popping up leading fans to believe Olsen will be returning sooner than expected.

Hopefully, Marvel fans and Olsen will learn soon what the MCU has in store for the Scarlet Witch as Marvel could be waiting until D23 to reveal a brand new project for the character.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and other members from the Illuminati.

Do you hope Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch soon? Let us know what you think!

