‘Loki’ Hides ‘Ant-Man 3’ Spoiler In Plain Sight

Not everything is super clear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with the Multiverse, it’s hard to know what will happen in Avengers 5 (2025), but Loki already gave us a major clue.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty will be Jonathan Majors’ movie. He’s Kang the Conqueror, and if you have seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), you should know that Kang isn’t your typical villain. He has several variants, with several of them being immensely powerful. He was a gifted scientist from the future who now travels throughout time to dominate and conquer the Multiverse.

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man tried to beat the iconic villain, and well, there’s something crucial details mentioned in the movie that might have slipped past fans. Before I continue, Ant-Man 3 spoilers are incoming, so if you haven’t watched the movie, this is the time to depart before getting bombarded with spoilers.

The Council of Kangs are getting ready to avenge the “exiled” Kang, as shown in the post-credits scene for Ant-Man 3. Immortus, Rama-Tut, and what appears to be the Scarlet Centurion are working together to bring all of their variants together for a big fight. Knowing that Avengers 5 is the next big movie, fans immediately assume that the Council of Kangs are talking about Ant-Man killing the Kang variant in the Quantum Realm, and MCU fans can actually connect this to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

As Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) approach the Citadel, they find strange architecture and weird objects. The whole place appears abandoned, but the room before meeting He Who Remains includes four statues of the “Time Keepers,” with one of them broken.Last summer, VFX designers for the series hinted that the broken statue wasn’t just for cool side effects and had a meaning behind it.

After seeing Ant-Man 3, it’s clear that the fourth statue is about the “exiled” Kang Variant who became too unstable. Suppose you remember what He Who Remains says about the Multiversal War. In that case, you can remember that he states that everything was going fine until one variant decided to invade other universes, and that resulted in all out war. Due to this Kang being exiled for his philosophy and deemed too dangerous to be in the timeline, it seems He Who Remains may have been part of the Council of Kangs when this decision was made.

On top of this, he also probably suggested that Kang should be exiled to the Quantum Realm. Then, He Who Remains “won” the war with Alioth and isolated the main MCU timeline from the Multiverse. At the end of Ant-Man 3, one thing stands out. If all Kangs join forces, the war for the Multiverse isn’t a civil war anymore. They are working together.

This means that the Kang variant from Ant-Man 3 may have started the Multiversal War. Now that the other variants don’t have to worry about him, and they fear whoever defeated them because that variant almost destroyed them. With He Who Remains also dead, the Council of Kangs knows the main timeline is far too powerful to be left alone. As Paul Bettany’s Vision said in Captain America: Civil War (2016), “Our very strength invites challenge. Challenge incites conflict. And conflict… breeds catastrophe.”

Catastrophe is coming for Earth once Kang Dynasty happens, and fans can now see the small pieces all the way back to the early days of Phase Four of the MCU. Marvel has known their whole game plan since the beginning of the Multiverse Saga of what to do, and now fans can finally see how it plays out. Loki Season 2 will explore more about Kang the Conqueror and probably reveal just how powerful the warlord is, but fans will have to wait until later this year to see where the adventure continues with the God of Mischief.

