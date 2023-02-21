Marvel Ruined ‘Ant-Man 3’ With Different Ending Reportedly Filmed Weeks Ago

Marvel tweaked Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which was catastrophic and hurt the movie in many ways.

Paul Rudd is Ant-Man. As Scott Lang, he helped defeat Thanos and save the world. Now, he is living the best life making up for the time he wasn’t there with his daughter, Cassie. Everything was going great until Cassie revealed a new invention. A device that could explore the Quantum Realm and send a signal down there, which doesn’t go as planned.

If you couldn’t tell already, this article will discuss the ending of Peyton Reed’s new Ant-Man film where Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) fights Ant-Man. We will discuss the ending and go over a lot of spoilery stuff that happens. So, if you haven’t seen the movie, then it might be best to dip out and return after your viewing or brace yourself for a lot of spoilers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Spoilers Incoming!

So Kang the Conqueror is defeated, and Scott is left with Hope (Evangeline Lilly) in the Quantum Realm as the portal is broken. They embrace each other and look at the people who defeated the tyrant that oppressed them. It’s bittersweet. Marvel ruins the scene by having Cassie immediately fix the device and recreate the portal, so Scott and Hope return home in just a few seconds.

Everyone is happy, and the movie’s ending is now Scott walking on his daily routine, realizing that Kang mentioned that something dark and terrible is coming and Scott has no way to stop it, but he shrugs it off as it’s probably nothing. Fans know this isn’t true as the Council of Kangs are gearing up for an invasion due to the Exiled Kang’s demise.

Originally, the movie ended very differently. As one source points out, the movie did have a major leak back in early 2022. It stated that Ant-Man was going to die. Cassie was going to take his place as the new Ant-Man, but a newer report indicated that the ending was going to be Cassie trying to get her father back and Scott realizing that he is trapped with Hope and something terrible is coming to Earth, and he can’t stop it.

The leaked script surprisingly kept most of the same details shown in the movie, but with Kang actually surviving the fight and escaping. Cassie tries to run simulations to get her father and Hope back home. This ending is what fans wanted. Seeing Kang die and having no obstacle for the hero to overcome at the end felt too easy since Kang is the new Thanos. He’s the big bad villain and shouldn’t be killed off super easily.

Fans are divided on how they feel about Ant-Man 3, but the ending is what made the movie worse for a lot of fans. They wanted Scott to struggle and face the consequences for fighting a villain like Kang. Having him be on Earth just means that the Avengers have an easier time being prepared for Avengers:Kang Dynasty (2025), or if Scott says nothing, then it’s his fault for not being ready.

Marvel made this change on purpose, and if they are going to run with it, they will have to make the most of the situation as fans expect Kang Dynasty to be a huge event as the first Avengers movie since Avengers: Endgame (2019). Marvel Studios has done a great job in the past with the Avengers movie, but this one change might be enough to hurt the future of the MCU. Time will tell if Ant-Man 3‘s ending was worth the change.

