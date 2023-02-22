‘Avengers 5’ Reportedly Already Planning One MCU Star’s Death

Avengers 5 reportedly already planned a major death that fans will set the stage for Kang the Conqueror’s role in the MCU as a villain to be feared by all Avengers.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki revealed to fans the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the variant of Kang who kept the MCU’s main timeline out of the Multiverse. Now, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie had to ruin everything by killing He Who Remains and unleashing the Multiverse. Loki will of course, try to stop Kang in Season 2 of Loki, but can the God of Mischief do much against Kang?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) revealed that Kang the Conqueror is truly as evil as fans suspected. In the Quantum Realm, Kang is a tyrant with immense power and can easily dictate over all life without exerting too much power. Everyone fears him, and for a good reason.

While Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) is years away, Ant-Man 3 set up some major points for Kang Dynasty, and if you haven’t seen the film, it’s best for fans to watch the movie before continuing. Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man didn’t face the exact fate that everyone expected him to.

The last-minute ending for the film placed Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Scott back with Cassie and Kang was mysteriously “killed.” This conveniently left Scott back home with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeifer), as they will be on earth once the Council of Kangs have enacted their plans.

Fans know that Kang Dynasty will likely be Kang’s invasion on Earth as the Council of Kangs brings all of their variants to fight the Avengers. This fight will likely be quite horrific and dire for the Avengers, as they will need all the help they can get to win. Yet, fans did point that they weren’t happy that the Ant-Family didn’t lose a single member when facing Kang in Ant-Man 3 and felt that wasn’t fair to the villain:

kang should’ve killed scott, hank or janet. everybody living was quite anti-climatic.

Alex Perez from the Cosmic Circus understood how the fan felt and shared that Marvel is actually considering killing off one of the main characters in Avengers 5, with one of them being saved just for that movie:

They’re saving those deaths for Kang Dynasty. Well 1 of them anyways…

While fans might immediately think Janet Van Dyne will be the one to go, it’s probably time to say goodbye to Rudd’s Ant-Man. Avengers 5 might use Ant-Man as the main hero to rally the Avengers to stop Kang and be ready. Some might believe that Kang will arrive, while others might shrug it off, believing Scott was just too spooked to be taken seriously.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) made Ant-Man the hero who inspired Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark to invent Time Travel, so it’s not possible that Scott could be a huge influence for that movie due to his experience with the villain. If anything, Scott knows that Cassie won’t be safe once Kang arrives, and if the only way to stop the villain is by sacrificing himself, he will do it in a heartbeat.

Fans thought this would happen in Ant-Man 3, but if Marvel were waiting for the moment to happen in Avengers 5, it would make perfect sense to have Scott’s death mark a turning point in the MCU. Already, his role in the MCU feels complete as he has become the hero he was meant to be and just as Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) points out, his real problem is not helping people as much anymore.

Scott might just make the biggest sacrifice and prove to everyone he is a true hero. Fans might not expect “the little guy” to do the tough part and die to protect everyone else, but Scott is the only one that makes sense to do it since it’s an Avengers movie, and Scott is the only Avenger from Ant-Man 3.

