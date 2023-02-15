Kevin Feige Opens Up About ‘X-Men’ Reveal

Kevin Feige wants the X-Men to join the MCU just like everyone else and shares some key details about why the iconic team isn’t showing up just yet.

After Disney purchased 20th Century Fox Studios, fans immediately knew that the MCU was going to get better. After a decade of stories surrounding the Avengers and other super heroes, the X-Men would be joining the MCU. Not only that, Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool would be able to join in for some fun.

This meant characters like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could potentially team up with Deadpool, or stories like the Avengers vs. X-Men could be potential projects down the road. Fans were excited, and now, a few years later, Marvel Studios has confirmed that the mutant super hero team is coming but refuses to answer when to expect them.

Fans don’t know if the team is getting their own movie or Disney+ series. To be fair, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) did include Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, but that doesn’t count as the first official debut of the X-Men. Despite all the secrecy, Kevin Feige revealed that there’s a plan for the X-Men, and it’s one of the hardest things Marvel Studios has to do to keep it a secret. Right now, mutants are a mystery to the MCU.

Due to not having the movie rights when the MCU began, characters like Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff have different parents and isn’t considered a mutant. Her father isn’t the infamous Magneto, and mutants don’t exist. Now that Ms. Marvel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) have suddenly confirmed that mutants are around, fans don’t understand how they will enter the MCU.

Will it be due to the Multiverse? Is Kang responsible? These are fair questions, but Marvel Studios understands that when they reveal the X-Men, they will have to answer this question. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige shared an update on the X-Men and why fans haven’t heard much about the iconic super hero team’s future just yet:

“But part of the fun is that I’ve been at this company for half my life, and we’re just now tapping into arguably one of the biggest aspects of the publishing history. It’s pretty remarkable, and it’s a testament to the house of ideas and what Marvel publishing has done these 80 years. The question is how to do it and when to do it, and that’s something we’ve been working on for years. Now we know. But we’re not going to talk about it.”

Feige is correct that when the X-Men arrive, it will be very important that the studios nail their debut. Due to the rich history of amazing stories, fans expect only the best, and with Fox already creating a lot of good X-Men movies, there is a standard for the super hero team that Marvel will have to live up to.

Just like Deadpool 3 (2024), Marvel is branching out and starting to expand the universe more and more, and it’s exciting, but it does take time. Most fans expected the mutants to be rushed into the MCU, but Feige and co. decided to wait and reveal them at the right time.

This can work, but the clock is ticking. Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) is only a few years away and normally includes the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men in the fight. Marvel will need to release a project and explain what is happening to Mutants soon or else risk the chance that by waiting so long to reveal the iconic team, they rush their debut for their biggest MCU movie.

Do you think the X-Men will show up soon? Let us know what you think!