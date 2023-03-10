MCU’s New Avengers Are Ready To Assemble

Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, recently made some interesting remarks regarding the MCU. While he, and many fans to the extent, has grown tired of Marvel’s endless array of sequels that have been saturating the cinemas in recent years, he’s also expressed interest in getting back to basics with the Avengers.

Returning to the classic superhero formula with a new Avengers movie would be a wonderful idea for Marvel and the MCU. That being said, many of Marvel’s mainstays have been killed off or otherwise written out of the core plot thread. While Thor, Hawkeye, and Hulk are still active, Captain America and Iron Man are both down for the count. So, where do the Avengers go from here?

Iger has expressed interest in a new set of Avengers for the MCU. By that logic, would it be out of the realm of reality if the new Avengers were literally the New Avengers?

Brought to life by Ultimate Spider-Man’s Brian Michael Bendis, the New Avengers are a team of Marvel heroes that take up the mantels previously held by the original team of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, etc. What some Marvel fans might not know is that most of the New Avengers have already been introduced into the MCU.

The core team consists of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Carol Danvers, and the Thing, all of whom (save for Thing) have been introduced into the MCU in some form or fashion. While Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel sequel might be pushed back and the Fantastic Four have yet to see their debut, it’s only a matter of time before the gang’s all here.

This can be further implied as Hugh Jackman is already slated to reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool sequel, bringing arguably the perfect representation of the character ready to join the team. Fans can dispute and speculate the finer points of how Marvel/Disney intends to pull this all off, but the groundwork for the idea is certainly there.

If Bob Iger truly does want to explore different characters, revisit old archetypes, and revitalize the Avengers team, the New Avengers would be an ideal way to start. As of now, however, the ball is still in his court.

