Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Influence Upcoming Marvel Project

It seems that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will play a role in an upcoming Spider-Man movie.

Miles Morales is coming back with a long-awaited sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One (2023), which has the young web-slinger meet Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), who is looking for Miles during the movie. Based on what we know about the movie, Oscar Isaac’s web-slinger might appear as the villain initially, but it will actually be Spot, a minor villain from Marvel comics.

The sequel will also bring several variants of the web-slinger as the movie reportedly has over 100 different variants and Miles Morales will actually get a chance to explore the Spider-Verse this time. Fans have been hoping for Tom Holland to have a small cameo in the movie. A new report from insider Daniel Richtman states that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Tom Holland’s Spidey will at least be mentioned in the movie for messing with the Multiverse.

This MCU mention might appear small, but it is a huge step for Sony. Normally, the company refuses to acknowledge the Marvel Cinematic Universe unless it has to. Now that Sony will mention Doctor Strange and Holland’s Spidey, it only makes sense that other future projects might start to create small connections with the MCU.

If so, this could be a game changer for Sony, as any project with ties to the MCU tends to be very successful. All of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have been great, while spinoffs like Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) were a disaster. Fans have been cautious of Sony’s projects that are unrelated to the MCU because they tend to be a disaster.

While some love Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies, the franchise suffered from terrible writing and a sequel that focused more on what Sony wanted to tease rather than tell a compelling story. Garfield was a great Spider-Man actor who unfortunately lost his chance to return as Spidey after the sequel but could redeem himself in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) by saving Zendaya’s MJ.

If Sony wants more projects of theirs to be successful, tying themselves to the Multiverse and embracing the fact that their universe is a universe without Spider-Man could be interesting for future projects with Tom Hardy’s Venom, Morbius, etc.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One releases in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Do you want Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to be in Across the Spider-Verse?