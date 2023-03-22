‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ May Have Just Confirmed Its ‘Spider-Verse’ Connection

Spider-Man is all the rage because everyone cannot get enough of Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The same can be said for how popular Miles Morales is becoming, especially in the Spider-Verse movies. Now, it appears the popular video games will also add to the Multiverse hype.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) was released in 2019 and became one of the biggest-selling PlayStation 4 games. The game’s ending saw Miles Morales revealing to Peter Parker that he has powers, which Parker also reveals to Morales. This led to a sequel to the game, allowing players to take on new powers like Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020).

Well, Spider-Man 2 might have spoiled that it will connect to the Multiverse with a new toy that Hasbro is producing. The recent tweet showcases Miles Morales and his new Spidey suit, but the description of the toy hints at a possible connection to the MCU and the Spider-Verse.

Swing into the Gamerverse with the #MarvelLegends #SpiderMan 2 #Marvel's Miles Morales! Revealed earlier by our friends at @comicbook, this figure is inspired by his appearance in the Marvel’s #SpiderMan2PS5 video game! Pre-order coming soon, so stay tuned to #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/IFnIxxH0NN — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) March 22, 2023

Granted, there is nothing special about showing off Miles Morales’ new suit. Still, Hasbro included a description on the box that reads, “With Peter Parker as his mentor, Miles Morales discovers allies and enemies across the Multiverse – and at home in New York – as the newest Spider-Man.”

The initial Spider-Man game had nothing to do with the Multiverse, which might now be the subject of the sequel. If that is the case, it could mean that Peter Parker and Miles Morales of the video game universe might appear in the Spider-Verse movies, and vice versa.

It would make sense for Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse movies to fall into the video game dimension, if only briefly.

This might sound like wild speculation, but it could also reveal an even bigger reveal. Miles Morales might finally find his way into live-action. The Multiverse continues to bring in different iterations of our favorite heroes, and Across the Spider-Verse will undoubtedly feature many Spider-Man iterations.

While most come from comics, others have appeared in their animated shows. There are growing rumors that Tom Holland might appear in Across the Spider-Verse.

Should the video games, shows, and movies all connect, it would be one of the most ambitious things Marvel has done. Spider-Man is wildly popular, so it makes sense that Marvel wants to do what it can to keep the Spidey content going. Using Holland’s return as the catalyst for the story that exists in the video game and Spider-Verse sequel would be fantastic.

Granted, they accomplished getting all three live-action Spider-Men together for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). It would add even more notoriety if Marvel’s Spider-Man, Across the Spider-Verse, and Spider-Man 4 connected somehow.

Do you think the Spider-Verse sequel will bring in the Spider-Man video game characters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.