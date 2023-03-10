‘Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse’ Cover Shows Off New Spider-People

It’s no secret that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will contain a ridiculous amount of Spider-People. It seems like that number continues to grow as the months pass.

One of the newest additions to the SpiderVerse has been Spider-Man India, set to be voiced by Karan Soni. That’s not to mention the myriad of Spider-People shown during the most recent trailer, which sees Miles Morales on the outs with Spider-Man 2099 and those tasked with protecting the Multiverse.

However, a brand-new cover with Empire Magazine has given a far more profound look at some of the new characters after Morales. The world can see the best shots of The Bombastic Bag-Man and Spider-Man: Unlimited on the cover alone.

Miles Morales is back! Spider-Man: Across The #SpiderVerse swings onto the cover of Empire's world-exclusive new issue – featuring Miles himself, Gwen, Spider-Man Manga, Amazing Bag-Man & Spider-Man Unlimited. On sale Thurs 16 March. READ MORE: https://t.co/D8U0gUotRS pic.twitter.com/2qWfmD2ySq — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 10, 2023

For those who do not have a Ph.D. in Spider-Man, these new iterations of the Web-Slinger, but have otherwise been underutilized in any animated sense.

The Bombastic Bag-Man might be one of the ridiculous versions of Spider-Man. When Peter Parker is separated from the symbiote that turned him into the black suit Spider-Man, he takes a spare Fantastic Four uniform. This uniform was paired with a paper bag from a grocery store, giving Parker a wild outfit to swing around with.

However, this new Empire cover indicates that the Bombastic Bag-Man is still in the comic-accurate suit, only he still has the paper bag over his head. He has also been dubbed Amazing Bag-Man, indicating that it’s still Peter Parker, but one that decides to keep the paper bag.

Another interesting variant on this Empire cover is that of Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Unlimited. This version of the character has been seen in comics and had his own cartoon series, though it only ran for one season in 1999. Reed Richards designed the character’s suit, which contained a sort of cape made from spider webs.

The final new iteration that is shown happens to be Spider-Man Manga, which is the anime version of the character. Spider-Man: Manga ran from 1970 to 1971 and had eight volumes.

It has been known that the new sequel animated movies would pull out all the stops to deliver potentially another Academy Award-winning feature, and this could be one of the most ambitious Marvel movies ever made, animated or otherwise.

The MCU is deeply in the throes of the Multiverse, and though this new story might not line up with the rest of the Marvel storylines, it has become one of the most beloved for its usage of the Multiverse themes.

Sadly, one of the missing actors in the upcoming sequel is Nicolas Cage, who won’t be returning as the beloved Spider-Man Noir, but there will be plenty more versions of the character that might make us forget about that.

