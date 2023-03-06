‘Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Trailer Has Some Serious ‘Spider-Man’ Multiverse Vibes

The first official trailer for upcoming TMNT reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is finally here!

From producer Seth Rogen (who’s co-producing alongside Evan Goldberg and James Weaver), Mutant Mayhem is heading to theaters this summer, and will mark the franchise’s seventh theatrical outing since the original film way back in 1990.

The film is directed by Jeff Rowe with a script from Brendan O’Brien, and, as you’ll see from the trailer, the animation adopts a style very similar to that of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) — although this isn’t the Ninja Turtles’ first theatrical rodeo in CG-animation.

That honor goes to TMNT (2007), which many fans don’t know is a canonical sequel to the first three Ninja Turtles films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993).

Now, just like the two Michael Bay-produced reboots Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), Mutant Mayhem is set to wipe the pizza box clean all over again, as it serves as yet another brand-new Ninja Turtles reboot, thus starting an entirely new continuity for the long-running franchise.

And now you can finally check out the brand-new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below:

Not only does the film clearly have the same animation style and frame-rate as Sony Pictures’ animated Spider-Man film, it also has similar “hip-hop” vibes, which is really no surprise considering this film will also focus on teenage characters, something Seth Rogen previously said it will lean heavily into, unlike previous TMNT iterations.

This is also plain to see from the Ninja Turtles themselves, as they actually sound like children — although it would seem that Donatello is now the “baby” of the group instead of Michelangelo. The four actors voicing the characters are also teenagers.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for the film:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

There’s also another live-action Ninja Turtles reboot in the works from producer Michael Bay, however, there’s currently no release date for that film.

Meanwhile, the IDW Publishing comic book series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — The Lost Years” Issue #1 and Issue #2 are on sale now. Kevin Eastman recently confirmed that the series will run five issues with a one-shot called “Lost Day”, which will lead into “The Last Ronin 2”.

What do you think of the trailer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!