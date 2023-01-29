‘TMNT’ Prequel Follows ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot, Replaces Beloved Heroes With Female Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles remain as popular as ever, and there’s plenty to look forward to where everyone’s favorite half-shell heroes are concerned. But the franchise could be set to follow in the footsteps of the widely divisive reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)…

There’s a CG-animated reboot in the works from producer Seth Rogen, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), a live-action reboot from producer Michael Bay, and a number of a number of TMNT villain-focused projects heading for Paramount+.

TMNT also continues to churn out comic books, more recently with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” (2020), a critically acclaimed, five-part miniseries which follows lone Ninja Turtle Michelangelo as he desperately tries to avenge the death of his three fallen brothers.

As per IDW Publishing, here’s the synopsis for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin”:

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees longtime friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph?

Now, IDW has also released the first issue in a new series that serves as a prequel to “The Last Ronin”, titled “Lost Years” (2023). And with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Raphael long since perished, Issue #1 wastes no time in introducing four new Turtles into the fold.

But fans are in for a “shell-shock”, as the first issue introduces four brand-new Ninja Turtles, Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno. While they’re only infants, they’re set to replace Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo in IDW’s TMNT universe, while two of them, Moja and Yi, are female.

These new characters aren’t the first female Ninja Turtles, though — the live-action series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997) features Venus de Milo, while another IDW TMNT series features Jennika, a former human who becomes a Turtle after being exposed to “mutagen”.

Now, with more female Ninja Turtles in the extended TMNT universe, it’s possible we could get a female-led reboot at some point, not unlike Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, which replaces the four male Ghostbusters from the 1984 film with an all-female ensemble. Although it’s possible the upcoming live-action TMNT reboot — which we know nothing about — will feature such characters.

As per IDW Publishing, here’s the synopsis for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — Lost Years”:

RETURN TO THE RONIN-VERSE! In the smash-hit miniseries TMNT: The Last Ronin, readers were taken on a pulse-pounding trek through time — past, present, future — to witness the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heartbreaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City, to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be the seventh theatrical move in the franchise. It follows Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), TMNT (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016).

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world in the sewers of New York City, four Turtle brothers, who spent their lives learning ninjitsu, set out to the surface to be accepted as normal teenagers when their new friend April O’Neil, helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate and an army of mutants.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin — Lost Years” Issue #1 is out now. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

